Miami Heat has 2 intriguing guard targets on its radar?

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat keeping tabs on two intriguing guards that could be targeted at the NBA Trade Deadline?

At 8-11, ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, you’d have to imagine that the next few weeks will be vital for the Miami Heat’s future. If they fail to turn their season around, it’s unlikely that this team stands pat at the NBA Trade Deadline. Or it’s unlikely that they won’t try to make a move at the deadline.

While the Heat will likely be linked to many players over the course of the next few weeks, a recent report has linked Miami to two intriguing potential guard targets at the deadline – Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson.

The Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs are two teams that are likely to be Sellers at the deadline and both Rozier and Richardson could be hot commodities. But do they make sense for the Heat?

Would the Miami Heat trade for a guard at the trade deadline?

Even though the Heat should be open to as much overall Talent as they can add to the team, regardless of fit, at the NBA Trade Deadline, if the Heat is looking to acquire a guard something has gone very wrong.

Either the Heat has traded one of their guards or something worse has happened regarding an injury (which the Heat is battling a bit recently).

Looking at their roster, the Heat has a backcourt rotation (when everyone is healthy) of Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, and Max Strus. Duncan Robinson is the fifth option in the rotation on occasion and also Victor Oladipo, whenever he comes back. The belief is that he will be back at some point this season.

The Heat adding another guard would not make sense, even if they are moving Robinson. That leads me to believe that this move could not just be about Robinson. In fact, the Heat would be looking at something bigger if they’re trying to bring back a rotation player.

And there’s really only one guard that they could move where all of this makes sense – Kyle Lowry.

Miami is not going to trade Herro in-season. They can’t trade Strus. He’s become too valuable for the team. Vincent could be moved but you’d have to imagine Miami would like to keep him as he could be a valuable player for them moving forward.

It has to be Lowry. If Miami is keeping an eye on the likes of Rozier and Richardson, that means they’re also keeping the option of trading Lowry open.

The Heat have some interesting decisions on their hands. They have underperformed this season but have a veteran-laden roster. Something has to give. Will they be full-blown Sellers at the trade deadline?