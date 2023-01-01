Miami Heat Guard Victor Oladipo Breaks The Internet With Vicious Dunk Over Utah’s Walker Kessler

Victor Oladipo has shown off great athleticism throughout his career, and the Miami Heat guard who played three years of college ball at Indiana, is starting to get healthy again after a few injury-riddled years.

Oladipo threw down a Monstrous dunk over Walker Kessler, and it looks like the spring is back in his legs.

