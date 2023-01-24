Miami Heat Could Face Kevin Durant Before NBA All-Star Break

The last time Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant played it was against the Miami Heat earlier this month.

The Heat could see Durant just before the NBA All-Star break. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported he is “making progress” on the recovery process from his knee injury and will be evaluated in two weeks.

The Heat play the Nets Feb. 15.

“There is optimism that Kevin Durant will return to action for the Nets ahead of the All-Star break – and play in the All-Star Game, sources said,” Charania tweeted Tuesday.

Durant has missed six games since sustaining the injury against the Heat. The Nets, who were streaking at the time, are just 2-4 without Durant. He is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists and is just on the outside of the MVP discussion.

The Heat play the Boston Celtics Tonight at Miami-Dade Arena.

