Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview
Preview
In terms of regular season games, it doesn’t get any more special than the NBA on MLK Day – specifically in Atlanta. The Hawks organization always does an incredible job of celebrating the life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s impossible to witness the game and special events without feeling inspired.
Speaking of today’s matchup, the Miami Heat roll into town for the second time this season. On November 27, Miami stifled Atlanta 106-98 with their zone defense. Today should present similar challenges for Atlanta, as they are still one of the worst outside shooting teams in the league.
To further complicate matters, Miami is heating up. They have won three consecutive games and are one game behind the New York Knicks for the coveted sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
Atlanta picked up two Unexpected wins last week and is starting to feel the pressure of their own lofty expectations. With the trade deadline less than a month away, Atlanta’s roster must prove they can make it work or face an even more uncertain future.
Injury Report
Miami’s injury report lists Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) as questionable. Additionally, Kyle Lowry (knee), Duncan Robinson (finger), Nikola Jovic (back), and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.
Atlanta’s injury report lists Trae Young (left shoulder soreness) as probable and Clint Capela (right calf strain) as questionable.
Odds
Spread: Hawks (+1)
Over/Under Point Total: 224.5
Money Line: Hawks (+100) Heat (-118)
*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook
Television, Streaming, Radio
Location: State Farm Arena
Time: 3:30 pm EST
Radio: 92.9 FM The Game
Network: TNT
Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!
Uniforms
The Atlanta Hawks will wear their City Edition uniforms (black). The Miami Heat will wear their Classic Edition uniforms (white).
