Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview

Preview

In terms of regular season games, it doesn’t get any more special than the NBA on MLK Day – specifically in Atlanta. The Hawks organization always does an incredible job of celebrating the life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s impossible to witness the game and special events without feeling inspired.

Speaking of today’s matchup, the Miami Heat roll into town for the second time this season. On November 27, Miami stifled Atlanta 106-98 with their zone defense. Today should present similar challenges for Atlanta, as they are still one of the worst outside shooting teams in the league.

