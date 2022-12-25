Miami Heat Are The Lone Semifinalist Not Featured On Christmas Day Slate

Several NBA superstars and top teams will showcase their skills on national television for the Christmas Day games.

The Miami Heat will not.

Despite making the conference Finals last year, they won’t be part of the lineup. The Heat are the only semifinalist at home for the holiday.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler viewed the scheduling as a form of disrespect.

“I don’t feel like the NBA rocks with the Miami Heat too much any way,” Butler said last week. “At least we get to play somewhere. We don’t get no TV games or nothing.”

