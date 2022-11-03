Miami golf finishes second in Hurricane Invitational

The Hurricanes Women’s golf team placed second out of 11 in their only home tournament of the year. The Hurricane Invitational was hosted at the Biltmore Hotel on Monday, Oct. 31 and Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Third-year sophomore Nataliya Guseva dominated, closing out the two-day tournament tied for second. She was up against 70 other athletes.

Southern Methodist University took home the win with a final score of 848 (-16), and Miami followed just four points behind with a three-round total of 852 (-12). The University of South Florida came in third with a final score of 853 (-11).

In each round, Guseva played better than the last, finishing round three with 17 of 18 holes under par. She shot 71 in round one, 70 in round two and 69 in the final round. She ended the weekend with a total score of 210, six under par.

Third-year sophomore Sara Byrne finished tied for sixth, also with 17 of 18 holes under par on the second day of the tournament. She finished just two points behind Guseva with a score of 212.

Fifth-year senior Anna Backman was right on par, finishing tied for 22ndn.d. She scored a 69 after round one but did not play quite as well in the following rounds. Backman tied for second place at the team’s last tournament at Stanford University. There, she finished four under par.

Fourth-year junior Daniella Barrett ended two over par with a final score of 218. Franziska Sliper followed five points behind with a total of 223 and Morgan Pankow finished tied for 64th with a final score of 229.

The Athletes played the three rounds in typical Miami fall conditions: 85-degree weather and under the unforgiving sun.

The course was littered with spectators that included parents and family members from multiple teams, local players and students from the University of Miami.

The 11 teams in attendance, in the order they were placed, were SMU, USF, UNLV, Brigham Young, San Diego State, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kent State, Illinois, Texas State and Augusta.

Fall tournaments are now wrapped up for the Hurricanes until they return to competition in Orlando, Florida for the UCF Challenge from February 5–7.