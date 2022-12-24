Miami football wins Sunshine State recruiting battle by wide margin

The Miami football program beat out the six state schools with FBS programs after the end of the Early National Signing Period. Miami has the fourth-best 2023 recruiting class per the 247 Sports composite rankings. Primary Miami rivals Florida and Florida State signed the 12th and 19th best 2023 classes.

Ahead of joining the Big XII, Central Florida signed the 52nd best class. Florida Atlantic signed the 79th-best class, South Florida the 87th class and Florida International 88th. The Owls, Bulls and Panthers are staying behind in the Group of Five with Central Florida moving up to Power Five status in 2023.

The Miami football program has three five-star prospects in the class of 2023, 14 four-stars and eight three-stars. Florida did not sign any five-stars with 18 four-stars and two three-stars. Florida State has five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams, seven four-stars and nine three-stars in the class of 2023.

Central Florida finished higher than more than a dozen other Power Five programs, including some established ones signing two four-star prospects and 11 three-stars. FAU, FIU and USF were unable to sign any blue chip prospects in the class of 2023. FAU is moving from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference in 2023.

I think their recruiting class turned out just fine. And Breaking News: Miami took shots while holding onto the No. 3 class during the last week of the cycle and couldn’t flip an FSU commit. There’s a ton of things FSU could flex over Miami right now – recruiting isn’t one. https://t.co/azWoLsAVZR — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) December 23, 2022

The classes at Florida and Miami were the first full ones for Billy Napier and Mario Cristobal. David Whitley of the Gainesville Sun graded the Miami class with an A-, Florida and UCF Bs and Florida State a B-. Cristobal continued to show why he is regarded as an excellent recruiter and particularly in closing with prospects.

Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is committed to Miami but did not sign a National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period which ended Friday. Miami will have to wait until at least February 1 to have another chance to sign McClain. Without McClain the Miami class would currently rank fifth nationally.

Miami currently has 294.85 recruiting points from 247 Sports, Florida 272.71 points, FSU 233.55 and UCF 187.09. The Miami signees average 92.24 per 2023 prospect, Florida 92.34, FSU 89.95 and UCF 87.41. Miami won most, but not all, of its recruiting battles versus Florida and FSU. Cristobal has elevated Miami recruiting.