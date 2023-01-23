Miami football trending for 5-star 2024 WR Joshisa Trader

With the 2023 class Mostly signed, 2024 recruits are beginning to take center stage. The Miami football program has emerged as the early leader for five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader. Being the leader for the Hollywood Chaminade Madonna star is a good sign for signing local prospects.

Steve Wiltfong the 247 SportsDirector of Football Recruiting logged a crystal ball for Trader to Miami on Saturday. Miami is trending for Trader in the On3 Recruiting prediction. The Miami football program is projected with a 50.7 percent chance for an eventual commitment from Trader with Ohio State second at 43.6 percent.

Trader is the 11th-ranked player, second athlete and fifth player in Florida in the 2024 class. The On3 Consensus Ranks Trader eighth, fourth and third in 2024. Trader has taken three unofficial visits to Miami and two each to Florida, Florida State, Ohio State and Texas A&M. Miami and OSU are the prohibitive favorites for Trader.

Trader has the ability to be a game-changing WR for Miami at a position the Hurricanes had a lot of inconsistency in 2022. Miami was 101st nationally with 33 completions of 20 yards or more in 2022. Tight end Will Mallory led Miami in receptions and receiving yards in 2022. Trader would be a 2024 Cornerstone player.



Trader has 73 receptions for 1,335 yards and 13 TDs in the last two years. As part of the South Florida Express Trader competed this weekend in the seven-on-seven Battle Miami. Trader named Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee as his five Finalists in December.

Kicker Abram Murray is the only 2024 Miami commit. Miami will attempt to build another top-10 class. The 2023 Miami class is seventh in the 247 Sports composite rankings. Expect outside WR to be a critical point of emphasis. Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington who are better in the slot were the only 2023 Miami WR signees.

Miami has offered 26 WRs in the 2024 class, not including Trader who is listed as an athlete by 247 Sports. Trader’s Chaminade Madonna teammate Jeremiah Smith who is committed to Ohio State is the only WR Miami has offered in the 2024 class ranked ahead of Trader. Expect Miami to sign multiple 2024 WRs.