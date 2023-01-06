Miami football standing ahead of 5-star TJ Capers Saturday commitmentMiami football standing ahead of 5-star TJ Capers Saturday commitment

The Miami football program is one of five Finalists in what appears to be a wide-open recruitment ahead of the commitment announcement of 2024 five-star edge rusher TJ Capers at the All-American Bowl on Saturday. Several national recruiting sites have different projections of who Capers will commit to.

Capers’ top five are Colorado, Georgia, Louisville, Miami and USC on December 28. No 247 Sports crystal balls project where Capers will commit. The On3 recruiting Prediction machine projects Miami as the leader for a commitment from Capers at 27.3 percent, Florida at 23.9, Louisville 20.5 and Michigan State 17.0.

Rivals.Com lists Louisville as the frontrunner for a commitment from Capers, giving the Cardinals a 100 percent chance for a pledge from the Miami Columbus star. Capers is listed as an outside linebacker by Rivals. Rivals reported Capers loves the Louisville defensive system and how involved the Cardinals’ LBs are.

Adam Gorney the Rivals.com National Recruiting Director predicts Capers to commit to Louisville. Steve Wiltfong the Director Of Recruiting for 247Sports also projects Capers will commit to Louisville. Former Louisville quarterback Jeff Brohm is entering his first season as the Cardinals’ head coach.

Kicker Abram Murray is the only 2024 Miami commit. Linebackers Coach Charlie Strong is the primary Miami recruiter for Capers. Cristobal has repeatedly stated the importance of improving on the line of scrimmage. The Miami football program has stacked edge rushers in the two classes signed under Cristobal.

The Hurricanes signed Nyjalik Kelly and Cyrus Moss in the 2022 class and Rueben Bain in 2023. Capers would be a massive addition with the potential to play OLB or be an edge rusher. Capers had 70 tackles, five tackles for loss, seven sacks, 11 QB hurries and 10 passes defended in the past two years per Max Preps.

Capers is 6’2, 230 pounds and has recorded a 4.6-second 40-yard dash. Andrew Ivins 247 Sports analyzed that Capers is equally comfortable dropping back in pass coverage as he is stopping the run and rushing the passer. Capers also plays basketball and participates in the long jump in track and field.