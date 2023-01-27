Miami football speculation is Josh Gattis future running rampant

The speculation about the future of Offensive Coordinator and wide receivers Coach Josh Gattis with the Miami football program has been rampant over the last few weeks. Most media outlets that cover Miami have reported or speculated that Gattis is not expected to return to the Hurricanes for the 2023 season.

Several reports emerged earlier this month that Gattis was not involved when former USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. visited Coral Gables. Miami Offensive Senior Quality Control Analyst David Cooney reportedly watched video with Bryant and has reportedly been in contact with other WRs.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that some people on the Hurricanes’ football staff do not know if Gattis will be on the 2023 staff and another told him a return would be surprising. CaneSport via Jackson reported that Gattis is actively looking for other jobs and has been encouraged to leave.

One thing Looming over Gattis is the potential of a buyout. CaneSport also proposed the possibility that Gattis could remain solely as the WR coach. That would make it easier for Miami to hire an OC and quarterbacks Coach and be a demotion for Gattis. CaneSport reported Gattis leaving is more likely than a promotion.



There has also been a lot of speculation about who head coach Mario Cristobal could look for to replace Gattis with the Miami football program as OC. The two biggest names that seem plausible are former UNLV head Coach Marcus Arroyo who was the OC at Oregon under Cristobal and Texas A&M OC and WR Coach James Coley.

Coley was the Miami OC and QB Coach from 2013-15. There are several OC and/or QB coaches who are currently unemployed that might be potential candidates for Miami. Always expect the unexpected from Cristobal who keeps information very tight. Cristobal has also repeatedly proven that he makes decisions on his own timeline.