Miami football signee Francis Mauigoa compared to NFL OT Penei Sewell

Five-star 2023 Miami football Offensive tackle signee Francis Mauigoa was compared to Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell by Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports earlier this week. Ivins made the comparison in his article“Pro comparisons we love for the class of 2023’s brightest stars.” Sewell played under Mario Cristobal at Oregon.

Mauigoa is the 10th-ranked player, second OT and second in Florida in the class of 2023. Sewell was the 57th prospect, second guard and top player in Utah in the class of 2018. Sewell far exceeded his projections Entering college. After moving to tackle Sewell earned numbers Accolades as a freshman and sophomore.

Sewell was a Freshman All-American in 2018, the Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year and Outland Trophy Winner in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 Covid season. After the 2020 season, Sewell declared for the 2021 NFL Draft where he was the seventh overall selection. Cristobal called Sewell a generational talent.

Mauigoa has a chance to start for the Miami football team in 2023. Zion Nelson is expected to return in 2023 at left tackle after missing the entire 2022 season with an injury. Mauigoa could compete at right tackle or move inside and play LT. Ivins summarized the comparison between Mauigoa and Sewell.

Big man. Battle tested tackle that can play multiple positions on the OL. Type of dude that Mario Cristobal loves and will want to shape Miami’s identity to. Penei Sewell comp. is not far off in my opinion. https://t.co/06TXE5D8EO — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) January 27, 2023

“This one is kind of a lay-up, but even if you throw out the fact that both Francis Mauigoa and Penei Sewell call American Samoa home, they are still eerily similar given their size and Athletic prowess. Mauigoa cut his teeth as a senior at the national powerhouse that is IMG Academy facing elite rushers pretty much every other week. They passed each test with flying colors. Sewell didn’t have as many high-profile matchups on his prep schedule, but in the months leading up to his 12th grade year, he dominated the off-season camp circuit and was named Alpha Dog of The Opening Regional in Oakland. “Extremely nimble and agile,” my former colleague Barton Simmons wrote of Sewell. “Finishes on Defenders as soon as he gets his hands on them.” That’s funny, because I think those same words could describe Maugioa and his game. Sewell ended up starting seven contests as a true freshman for Mario Cristobal at Oregon before hearing his name called on the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft. We believe there’s a good chance Cristobal will find a spot for Maugioa in his starting five next fall and think he’s someone that’s going to be lacing up the cleats on Sundays one day.”

Mauigoa went against 2023 four-star Miami football edge rusher signee Jayden Wayne in practice every day at IMG. IMG and Mauigoa played Miami Central and four-star 2023 Miami defensive lineman signee Rueben Bain also played the Ascenders during the 2022 season. Bain finished with three sacks versus IMG.

Mauigoa reportedly held his own versus Bain with the three sacks versus other IMG linemen. Mauigoa is the highest-ranked 2023 Miami signee. Miami is expected to have bookend tackles in the future with Mauigoa and fellow 2023 five-star signee Samson Okunlola. One of them could be the starting RT this fall.

Cristobal and OL Coach Alex Mirabal are highly regarded developing OL. Miami OL have not lived up to their recruiting rankings over the last few years. Developing defensive and offensive linemen have been a priority since Cristobal was hired in December 2021. Making that happen now is critical for future success.