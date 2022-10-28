Miami football recruiting: Five-star CB Cormani McClain, No. 4 prospect in nation, commits to Hurricanes

Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain delivered surprising news on Thursday, committing to Miami over Florida in a huge win for Hurricanes first-year Coach Mario Cristobal.

McClain is ranked as the No. 4 player in the country according to 247Sports, checking in as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 1 player from the state of Florida in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Lakeland High School product is the highest-rated prospect in Miami’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks No. 8 in the 247Sports rankings following his commitment.

The last of the top-five players in the Top247 rankings to commit — and the only player in the top five who isn’t a quarterback — McClain chose Miami.

247Sports’ Andrew Ivins writes that McClain “has a chance to be a difference maker at football’s highest levels given his rare blend of size, length and speed.”

Started prep career off playing primarily wide receiver before being thrust into action on the defensive side of the ball. Excelled right away as a Perimeter defender against top Sunshine State competition picking off nine passes as a sophomore and 10 more as a junior. Still very raw from a technical standpoint, but is Athletic enough to carry and cover most vertical routes. Leggy transitions aren’t exactly ideal, but has a knack for putting himself in position to make a play at the catch point and can quickly close gaps with an elite burst. Has experience working in both man and off-coverage. Not one to shy away from contact and is a rather spirited as an open-field tackler, but must improve in the boxing ring if he’s going to settle in as a true bump-and-run corner on Saturdays.

Ivins also noted that while McClain could have some initial growing pains, he’s a potential impact player for a College Football Playoff contender and his “freakish traits are worth molding for the long haul.”