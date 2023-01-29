Miami football making late push for 3-star DL Jamel Howard

The Miami football program is making a late push for three-star, 6’3, 325-pound defensive lineman Jamel Howard three days ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miami Hosted Howard over the weekend. Mario Cristobal made news during 2022 National Signing Day with four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen.

Citizen signed with the Miami football program despite the majority of projections expecting the Louisiana prospect to sign with Florida. Miami will have to overcome long odds to sign Howard. On3 projects Michigan with an 89.6 percent chance to sign Howard. Miami is second at 4.5 percent.

Michigan has a 77.8 percent chance to sign Howard per 247 Sports with Wisconsin at 22.2 percent. There were three crystal balls that logged Howard to Michigan by 247 Sports in November and two to Wisconsin in May and June. Howard is also considering LSU before he signs a national letter of intent on Wednesday.

Howard would give Miami a needed run-stuffer after Darrel Jackson transferred to Florida State. The On3 Consensus rankings have Howard as the 1,035th prospect nationally, 109th defensive lineman and 24th in Illinois out of Chicago Marist. Howard showed significant improvement in 2022.

Potential Miami football signee: Jamel Howard 2022 Highlights



As a junior in 2021, Howard had 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 a sack and one pass defended in nine games. In 2022 Howard had 53 tackles, eight TFLs, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. None of the 2023 Miami signees are projected as pure defensive tackles.

Rueben Bain can play inside or outside but is more of a pass rusher or run stuffer. Miami added DTs Branson Deen from Purdue and Thomas Gore from Georgia State to its 2023 roster. Jared Harrison-Hunte, Ahmad Moten and Leonard Taylor return for Miami in 2023 as pure DTs.

Expect multiple DL to rotate for Miami in 2023. Taylor is expected to be an All-American candidate in 2023 if he reaches his full potential as a five-star 2021 signee. Deen and Gore provide Miami with depth, experience and pass-rushing prowess from the middle of the Miami DL. No other recruits have emerged for Miami per NSD.