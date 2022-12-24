Miami football has to wait until February to sign Cormani McClain

With the Early National Signing Period ending on Friday the Miami football program will have to wait until February to sign coveted five-star cornerback Cormani McClain who has been committed to the Hurricanes since October. McClain did not show up for his own signing ceremony on Wednesday.

The traditional signing period begins on February 1 and goes through April 1. There has been some speculation by national recruiting analysts that McClain could sign a financial aid package and forego signing a National Letter of Intent. That process would allow McClain to keep his options open until he enrolls in college.

There has been a lot of speculation about other college football programs that could still be recruiting McClain. Alabama, Colorado and Florida are the three programs most often mentioned as threats to the Miami football program. FanSided Alabama site Bama Hammer reported the Crimson Tide signed Desmond Ricks over McClain.

The competition for McClain could be between Colorado, Florida and Miami with the potential for other schools to emerge with nearly six weeks remaining until the traditional signing period. McClain has had a very mercurial recruitment. Miami received a commitment from McClain after he was expected to commit to Florida.

McClain is the second-highest-rated prospect, top CB and the top player in Florida in the class of 2023. The 2023 Miami recruiting class, particularly at CB is excellent with or without McClain. Miami received a commitment from four-star CB Damari Brown during the opening day of the Early National Signing Period on Wednesday.

Brown’s brother Davonte announced his transfer from Central Florida to Miami on Monday. The Hurricanes also added four-star signees CB Robert Stafford and defensive back Antione Jackson who could potentially move to CB. With McClain, the 2023 Miami class is ranked fourth nationally.

Miami has 295.95 recruiting points with McClain, the Hurricanes would drop to 289.61 without the Lakeland prospect. Oklahoma currently has the fifth-ranked recruiting class with 289.69. Miami previously flipped Oklahoma commit Kaleb Spencer who is listed as a linebacker but could eventually move to safety.