Miami football good fit for Alabama transfer WR Tyler Harrell

Alabama transfer wide receiver Tyler Harrell who began his collegiate career at Louisville would be a perfect fit for the Miami football program. Harrell is a Miami Columbus alum, the same high school that Hurricanes’ head Coach Mario Cristobal played at. Harrell had a breakout 2021 season at Louisville.

Emerging as a deep threat, Harrell had 18 receptions for 523 yards and six touchdowns for the Cardinals in 2021 before transferring to Alabama during the 2022 offseason. Harrell dealt with a foot injury this season for Alabama. Harrell played 33 snaps in 2022 recording two receptions for 18 yards.

With Miami, Harrell would have a chance to compete for a starting position immediately. Harrell has only two other receptions for 36 yards that came as a true freshman at Louisville in 2018. Harrell played in two games as a true freshman earning a redshirt. That was followed by only appearing in two games in 2019.

Harrell has a sixth season of eligibility available in 2023. At 6’0, 194 pounds, Harrell would provide Miami with decent size at WR and the ability to play outside which the Hurricanes desperately need. Miami Returns 2022 starters Frank Ladson and Colbie Young as their outside receivers in 2023.

I’m officially in the transfer portal. — Tyler Harrell (@EasyMoneyTy_) January 15, 2023

Young finished with 32 receptions for 367 yards and led Miami with five touchdowns. Ladson had 27 receptions for 298 yards and one TD. Miami did not have a consistent passing game after quarterback Tyler Van Dyke suffered a shoulder injury in October. Harrell could potentially open the field for Miami.

Harrell was the 897th-ranked prospect, 135th WR and 131st in Florida in the class of 2018 when he signed with Louisville. Brian Hightower who just transferred to California from Illinois, Mark Pope and Dee Wiggins who just left Louisville were the WRs the Miami football program signed in the 2018 class.

Miami signed Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington at WR in the class of 2023. Joseph and Washington primarily play in the slot. Cristobal stated in December that outside WRs would be an emphasis in the transfer portal. The Hurricanes have yet to add any transfer WRs to their 2023 roster.