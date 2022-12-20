Miami football commit Reid Mikeska could flip to South Carolina

Three-star tight end Reid Mikeska who is committed to the Miami football program has three 247 Sports crystal balls projecting that he will flip to South Carolina. Mikeska Flipped from Clemson to Miami last June. In the 247 Sports composite rankings, Mikeska is the 1014th prospect, 45th TE and 179th player in Texas.

Mikeska is one of three TEs committed to the 2023 Miami class. Miami also has four-star prospect Riley Williams and three-star Jackson Carver. Williams is the 105th-ranked player overall in the 2023 class, fourth TE and 26th player in Florida out of IMG Academy. Carver is 652nd, 30th TE and fifth in Connecticut.

Mikeska had 45 receptions for 430 yards and six touchdowns for Cyprus, Texas Bridgeland High School. The Scouting report on Mikeska projects him as more of a Blocker and h-back. Miami Returns Elijah Arroyo from injury, Khalil Brantley, Dominick Mammarelli and Jaleel Skinner as Scholarship TEs to the 2023 roster.

Arroyo and Skinner project to be the primary TEs in 2023 with Will Mallory transitioning to the NFL after four years with the Miami football program. Mallory led Miami with 42 receptions and 538 receiving yards in 2022. Skinner topped the returning TEs with nine receptions for 129 yards and added a TD.

Mikeska Ranks 21st out of the 26 Miami commits. Miami would remain the fourth-ranked 2023 class even with the projected flip of Mikeska to South Carolina. Signing three TEs in the same class always seemed like a difficult task for the Miami football program. Six TEs projected on the 2023 roster provide Miami with good depth.

Williams will likely challenge Arroyo and Skinner for snaps. Arroyo suffered a season-ending knee injury after having five receptions for 66 yards in 2022. The projected flip by Mikeska will allow Mario Cristobal to use his Scholarship on another potential high school signee or transfer.

The early national signing period is from Wednesday through Friday. Transfers can enter the Portal through January 18. Miami has received five commitments in the past week. That includes former Alabama Offensive lineman Javion Cohen as a transfer. This will be a busy week for the Miami football program.