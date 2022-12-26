Miami football 2023 class highest ever signed by Mario Cristobal

The 2023 Miami football class is the highest signed by Mario Cristobal during his head coaching career. Miami currently has the fourth-ranked 2023 class with all of the Hurricanes commits signing except for five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The highest-ranked class Cristobal signed at Oregon was seventh in 2021.

Miami has 294.85 recruiting points from its 25 signees plus McClain. The 2021 Oregon class signed 23 players who had a cumulative 287.67 recruiting points and an average of 92.48. The 2023 Miami class averages 92.24 points per recruit. Without McClain, the 2023 Miami class would drop to 289.61 recruiting points.

Miami has three five-star prospects in the class of 2023 including McClain, 14 four-star signees and eight three-stars. The 2021 Oregon class had zero five-star signees, 19 four-stars and four three-stars. Cristobal was brought to Miami to improve recruiting and the roster. That certainly occurred in year one.

McClain and five-star Offensive tackles Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola are the gems of the 2023 Miami football class. McClain who is the second-highest-rated player, top-ranked CB and the top player in Florida for 2023 would also tie for the top Recruit that Cristobal has ever signed.

Mario Cristobal on recruiting in general: “Miami used to dominate the draft. … Signing Day results in better draft days. That’s why it’s critical this continues to uptick.” — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) December 21, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux was the second-ranked player, second wide defensive end and first in California in the class of 2019. The 2019 Oregon recruiting class was the first for Cristobal after Willie Taggart left for Florida State. Thibodeaux was the fifth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

The first full recruiting class Cristobal signed at Oregon finished seventh in 2019. Oregon signed the 12th ranked in 2021 and improved by signing the sixth-ranked class nationally in 2021. Miami signed its best class in 2023 since 2008 when the Hurricanes finished with the top class nationally.

Cristobal and his staff developed the elite classes at Oregon. The Ducks have had a player selected in the top seven of the last three NFL Drafts. Safety Sean Taylor who went fifth to Washington and tight end Kellen Winslow who was sixth to Cleveland were the last players from Miami drafted in the top seven.

Miami has signed top 15 classes more often than not before Cristobal was hired a year ago. Development will be critical for Miami as the Hurricanes project to sign top 10 classes under Cristobal. Expect several 2023 Miami signees to have a chance to compete for playing time as true freshmen.