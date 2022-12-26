Miami football 2023 class finishes strong in Florida

The 2023 Miami football class finished strong recruiting in Florida. Miami finished second with four of the top 30 signees from Florida. Georgia is seemingly taking over the role of Alabama Entering Florida and picking seven of the 30 signees for 2023. Miami finished strong with five commits in a week through early signing day.

Running back Chris Johnson committed on December 11, followed by defensive lineman Rueben Bain, Offensive tackle Samson Okunlola and running back Mark Fletcher. Cornerback Damari Brown committed to the Miami football program when he signed with the Hurricanes during Early National Signing Day.

Miami has 12 players in their 2023 class ranked in the top 200 with all but five-star cornerback Cormani McClain signing. Nine of those 12 played at least their final season of high school football in Florida. Miami signed four prospects from IMG Academy in Bradenton with three ranked in the top 200.

Only four of the dozen prospects in the 2023 Miami ranked inside the top 200 are from traditional Florida high schools. McClain leads the Miami prospects from Florida as the second-ranked player nationally and top prospect in the state. Five-star OT Francis Mauigoa is the eighth-ranked player for 2023 and second in Florida.

I asked Mark Fletcher how Billy Napier and Mario Cristobal compare in recruiting him, since they’ve had so many battles. “They both text me every single day. I can say that. They’re both great dudes, great coaches. They’re leaders, and they don’t like to lose.” — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) December 17, 2022

Bain who is the third-ranked player in the Miami class, 70th nationally, 14th in Florida and highest rated Hurricanes’ signee from South Florida for 2023. Florida has the 12th-ranked 2023 class and Florida State, 19th. Mario Cristobal and his staff won most of their head-to-head recruiting battles versus Florida and FSU in the 2023 class.

Florida signed eight players in the top 200 with seven of those signees from the Sunshine State. Florida State signed only three players in the top 200 with two of them in-state. Miami is poised to win in-state recruiting battles with Cristobal as the head coach. The Hurricanes need to develop the elite talent they’ve signed.

In just over a year since he was hired, Cristobal has significantly turned over the Miami roster. In addition to the 25 2023 signees, Miami has added four players through the transfer portal for next season. Miami is expected to sign at least 10 transfers for 2023. A few more signees could happen on National Signing Day in February.