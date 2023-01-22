Miami football 2022 Offensive transfers Mostly underachieved

The transfers are offense for the Miami football team Mostly underachieved in 2022. Miami added running back Henry Parrish from Mississippi, Offensive lineman Jonathan Denis and Logan Sagapolu from Oregon and wide receiver Frank Ladson to the 2022 roster as transfers. Parrish was by far the most productive.

Parrish led the Miami football team with 616 yards rushing and added four touchdowns with 17 receptions for 120 yards and another two scores. Parrish played in 10 games in 2022, missing two with injuries. Entering the 2023 season, Parrish is the only experienced RB Miami has that was healthy in 2022.

Miami Returns Don Chaney Jr., a rising fourth-year redshirt sophomore in 2023 and redshirt freshman Tre’Vonte Citizen. Chaney did not make his 2022 season debut until the season finale versus Pittsburgh because he was recovering from an off-season hip injury. Citizen missed the entire 2022 season with a knee injury.

Miami signed four-star RBs Mark Fletcher and Chris Johnson in the 2023 class. Fletcher and Johnson have already been dubbed Thunder and lightning. Fletcher is expected to provide power (thunder) and Johnson supplies elite speed (lightning). Parrish will lead an otherwise entirely different RB Corps for Miami in 2023.



Denis struggled at times in 2022. Often Backing up former Miami starting center Jakai Clark, the two combined to allow 17 pressures and one sack and were called for 11 penalties. Denis could see his time limited in 2023 with the additions of center Matthew Lee from Central Florida and OL Javion Cohen from Alabama as transfers.

Sagapolu saw limited time in 2022 after transferring from Oregon. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Sagapolu allowed no sacks and nine pressures in 135 snaps as a pass blocker in 2022. Denis and Sagapolu were both graded as three-star signees with Miami as transfers from Oregon.

Ladson was a high-profile transfer and prodigal son returning home after starring at South Dade. In 2022 Ladson was a move the chains receiver for Miami. Ladson had 27 receptions for 298 yards and one TD with 13 receptions for first downs. Miami needs more production from Ladson and all of its WRs in 2023.

The 2022 Miami transfers had more of an impact defensively. Miami had seven transfers on defense that had mixed success. The Hurricanes will need the 2023 transfers to have more of an impact in 2023. Expect Miami to add more transfers to the 2023 roster than the seven that are currently committed to the Hurricanes.