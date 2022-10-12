Miami Dolphins QB Skyar Thompson and his NFL debut

Skylar Thompson’s NFL debut was pretty underwhelming when it comes to his statistics, but a more thorough and nuanced look at his performance suggests he actually did pretty well in his first regular season appearance for the Miami Dolphins.

Thompson was put in a tough spot when he had to come in to start the Dolphins’ second Offensive possession after Teddy Bridgewater was pulled out of the game — because of the new concussion emphasis related to ataxia — after the first drive ended in a safety when he was called for intentional grounding while absorbing a hit from Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button