Miami Dolphins’ Kader Kohou, from Ivory Coast, defying NFL odds

MIAMI GARDENS — What are the odds? The more you hear Kader Kohou’s story, the more you find yourself asking that question. You can’t help yourself, not with a guy whose college Coach calls Kohou’s story “unbelievable” while his pro Coach prefers to go with “incredible.”

Save yourself the trouble, then, by conceding up front that the odds of his story at every turn are at best slim, at worst, astronomical. If you don’t believe that, you’re not going to buy what the kid did with the few snaps the Dolphins gave him at cornerback last week.

Just like you won’t buy Kohou’s reaction to it. Any other Rookie might be wide-eyed over what has happened to his world during the past few weeks, going from undrafted free agent to NFL player making an impact. Not him.

