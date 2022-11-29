Miami Dade College to Host “The Art of NFTs” Exhibition Nov. 29

Miami, Nov. 28, 2022 – To help kick-off Miami Art Week, Miami Dade College (MDC) will host “The Art of NFTs,” a pop-up digital art exhibition showcasing work from MDC and New World School of the Arts students and Faculty from 2 – 6 pm Tuesday, Nov. 29, at MDC’s BIT Center. This event is free and open to the public .

This is MDC’s first digital arts exhibition. Students and the community are invited to learn about digital art and NFT’s and their significance in our culture today. MDC will also launch the MDC NFT Collection, a collection developed by student Leidel Leiva that will activate future redeemable Rewards to membership NFTs and allow students and MDC community to explore a wide range of Utility items that unlock access to special and unique benefits.

The exhibition will include two public presentations:

2:30 p.m Tam Gryn | NFTs and Their Significance to Digital Culture Today

| NFTs and Their Significance to Digital Culture Today 4 -5 pm Mad Agency | NFT Minting Workshop

WHAT: The Art of NFTs Exhibition

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 2-6 p.m

WHERE: MDC Wolfson Campus, BIT Center (Building 2, Room 2103)

300 NE 2n.d Ave

Free parking available at the Building 7 garage located at 500 NE 2n.d Ave.

For more information about the exhibition, please contact BIT Center Director Chechu Lasheras at 305-297-5696, [email protected]