Miami basketball gets commitment from 4-star C Michael Nwoko

The Miami basketball team picked up its first commitment for 2023 from four-star center Michael Nwoko. Nwoko is the 107th-ranked player, 13th center and 16th in California in the Class of 2023 according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. Swingman Jordan Miller is the only senior on the 2022-23 Miami roster.

Miami is expected to lose fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong after the 2022-23 season. Kansas State third-year sophomore transfer combo guard Nijel Pack could declare for the NBA Draft with a good season. Miami is transforming its roster for the future with excellent size after being small the last few seasons.

The 6’9, 240-pound Nwoko would provide Miami with bulk and length inside. Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier who is 6’7, 248 pounds will provide Miami with an inside presence rebounding and scoring the Hurricanes haven’t had for a few years. Miami beat out several major programs for Nwoko.

Nwoko was also considering Georgia Tech, Providence, UCLA and Vanderbilt. Miami should have a deep roster in the post for 2023-24. Omier would be a fourth-year junior in 2023-24. Anthony Walker would be a 6’9 fifth-year senior in 2023-24. Miami signed 6’9 AJ Casey and 6’11 Favor Aire in the Class of 2022.



After Sam Waardenburg was the only post player to receive significant playing time in 2021-21, Jim Larranaga should not have to worry about the lack of size on future Miami basketball rosters. With the addition of Nwoko, Larranaga could return to a more traditional lineup in the Hurricanes’ future.

Aire, Casey and Nwoko could be the Miami frontcourt of the future. Aire is a traditional shot-blocking center that Miami could play interchangeably upfront with Nwoko. Casey has the potential to play either forward position. Expect Larranaga and his staff to recruit more guards in the Class of 2023.

Christian Watson who is adept on the wing is the only guard Miami signed in 2022. Fourth-year junior Harlond Beverly and sophomores Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar return for Miami in 2022-23. If the Hurricanes lose Pack and Wong they will need to add depth in the backcourt for 2023-24.