Miami basketball exhibition versus Indiana University Pennsylvania

The Miami basketball team will play its first game at home following the NCAA Tournament run to the Midwest Regional Final in Chicago last season. Miami hosts Indiana University of Pennsylvania in an exhibition on Sunday afternoon. Guard Isaiah Wong and winger Jordan Miller are the only returning starters for Miami.

Miami was picked fourth in the ACC Preseason Polls, which is where the Hurricanes finished in 2021-22. . Wong was named first-team preseason all-ACC and the runner-up in the Player of the Year voting to Armando Bacot of North Carolina. Wong led the Miami returnees last season with 15.3 points per game and two assists.

Transfers Norchard Omier from Arkansas State in the post and guard Nijel Pack from Kansas State make the Miami basketball team a contender in the ACC in 2022-23. Omier averaged 17.9 PPG, 12.2 rebounds and shot 62.34 percent last season. Pack averaged 17.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 2.2 assists in 2021-22.

Pack shot 45.5 percent from the floor, 43.6 on three-point attempts and 84.5 from the free throw line. Sophomore Wooga Poplar is projected to be the fifth starter. Head Coach Jim Larranaga said Miami is going to play smaller ball than last season. Omier is 6’7 compared to Sam Waardenburg who started in the post last season at 6’10.

Miami basketball game information

EXHIBITION | OCT. 30, 2022 • 2 PM ET • CORAL GABLES, FLA. IUP Crimson Hawks (0-0, 0-0 PSAC)

Head Coach: Joe Lombardi (Youngstown State, 1981)

Record at IUP: 367-106 (17th season), Career Record: 367-106 (17th season) RV/RV Miami Hurricanes (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

Head Coach: Jim Larrañaga (Providence, 1971)

Record at UM: 226-141 (12th season), Career Record: 696-475 (39th season) SERIES HISTORY

All-Time: 0-0 (0-0 since rebirth) | Home: 0-0 | Away: 0-0 | Neutral: 0-0 | Coach L: 0-0 (0-0 at UM)

Streak: n/a | Last Meeting: n/a | First Meeting: n/a

BROADCAST INFORMATION

ACCNX • Play-by-Play: Kyle Sielaff • Color: Josh Darrow | https://es.pn/3D24rCY

90.5 FM WVUM • Andrew Klein • Nick Marino | wvum.org Courtesy MiamiHurricanes.Com

IUP lost 86-68 in an exhibition game at Syracuse on Tuesday. The loss to the Orange was the only game the Crimson Hawks have played this season. Miami swept Syracuse last season coming back from 18 points in each game to win. Guard Dave Morris led IUP with 21 points and 10 assists at Syracuse.

IUP will test Miami defensively. Thirty-four of the 69 field goal attempts for IUP at Syracuse were three-pointers. Morris led IUP on Threes going five of 14. Forward Ethan Porterfield had 17 points and five rebounds versus Syracuse. IUP held their own on the board only being outrebounded 39-38 by Syracuse.

Five IUP players shared the team lead with five rebounds. IUP shares the ball with 20 assists on 27 made baskets. Miami should win convincingly, but IUP will be a good test for Miami, particularly defensively. Syracuse shot 51.7 percent from the floor and made nine of 23 three-point attempts versus IUP.