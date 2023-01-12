Miami at Georgia Tech: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Thursday night, Georgia Tech will host Miami in a Women’s ACC college basketball matchup. The Ramblin’ Wreck comes into Thursday’s game with an overall record of 9-7 and a conference record of 0-5. The team is on a four-game losing streak with the most recent loss coming against Wake Forest by just one point in a 51-50 defeat over the weekend. Kayla Blackshear notched her first Collegiate double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Kara Dunn added 12 points to the team’s tally and Aixa Wone Aranaz put up a season-high 10 points, but the Ramblin’ Wreck came up just shy of the win.

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium 3

The Hurricanes have had a strong start to the season with an overall record of 10-6 and a conference record of 3-2 so far. The team is on a three-game win streak with the most recent coming against Virginia Tech in a 77-66 win. Jasmyne Roberts led the Canes with 23 points and Haley Cavinder was just two baskets behind with 19 points of her own. With eight different players scoring in the game, the win was truly a team effort.

The last time these two teams played each other resulted in a 51-39 win for Miami.

