Miami at Georgia Tech: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Miami at Georgia Tech: Free Live Stream Women's College Basketball

On Thursday night, Georgia Tech will host Miami in a Women’s ACC college basketball matchup. The Ramblin’ Wreck comes into Thursday’s game with an overall record of 9-7 and a conference record of 0-5. The team is on a four-game losing streak with the most recent loss coming against Wake Forest by just one point in a 51-50 defeat over the weekend. Kayla Blackshear notched her first Collegiate double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Kara Dunn added 12 points to the team’s tally and Aixa Wone Aranaz put up a season-high 10 points, but the Ramblin’ Wreck came up just shy of the win.

