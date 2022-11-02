Miami Art Week return Spurs Wynwood arts district

Written by Abraham Galvan on November 1, 2022

Wynwood’s art scene is making a comeback with the return of Miami Art Week.

Starting Nov. 29, Miami Art Week is one of the key catalysts that created Wynwood’s immense influence and earned its global recognition as a premier destination for art, fashion, innovation and creativity, said Manny Gonzalez, Wynwood BID’s executive director.

Today, the Wynwood Arts District is one of the largest and most prominent creative communities in the US, with a new generation of technology and creative entrepreneurs who want to live, work, eat, play, and learn there, he said.

The BID is a key player in Guiding the neighborhood’s Evolution from an industrial district into a bustling, arts-focused urban community that is now attracting high-end investment and both commercial and residential development.

Each year coinciding with Art Basel Miami, thousands of art-world professionals, collectors and investors flock to Miami Art Week, as the full range of countywide art fairs are known, in search of art trends and a new generation of emerging art stars.

In 2022, three satellite Fairs will be hosted at Mana Wynwood, including Fridge Art, Pinta Miami and Red Dot. Goldman Global Arts Gallery will feature artwork for sale by many artists annually commissioned to create new works on the Wynwood Walls and open during Miami Art Week.

The Museum of Graffiti, Wynwood’s only art museum, will present two new international exhibitions that spill out into a pop-up sculpture park with live music, product customizations, talks, limited edition releases, and signings inside the Mi Campo Artists Lounge.

Other major events for Wynwood throughout the year include the III Points Festival, Wynwood Pride and Music Week.

“The Wynwood BID is working hard to help the neighborhood achieve its full potential as an even more vibrant community for all, centered on creativity, innovation and art,” Mr. Gonzalez said.

During the past two years, large tech, commercial and venture companies relocated to South Florida, fleeing high-tax locations.

The Wynwood BID has been Positioning the neighborhood to grow its stature to become a 24/7 mixed-use community.

The newly completed, Arlo Wynwood will commission and Moonlight as a living Canvas for a curated group of artists. On the Serene yoga deck, Florida-based collage artist Ari Robinson is creating a plexiglass mural featuring overlapping organic shapes of varying sizes.

The property’s Exterior walls will feature works by Miami-based artist Hoxxoh, known for his “spheres of life” that illustrate the motions of space and time, and from Milagros Collective, whose co-founders Felici Asteinza and Joey Fillastre will create site-specific work, Exploring the history of the community through striking arrangements of color and lines.

Arlo Wynwood’s interiors will display more than 250 works from a range of artists, including Alain Castoriano, Coruna Luna, Jessica Poundstone, Joe Geis, Lauren Williams, Matthias Lupri, Ryan Coleman and Tom Abbiss.

“Capturing this community’s unique spirit throughout our spaces is of utmost importance to us,” said Jennifer Hiblum, Arlo Wynwood’s general manager. “We’re committed to collaborating with local artists and musicians who represent the best of this region.”