Miami Art Week + Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 Day-By-Day Guide

Miami becomes the center of the art world November 29 through December 4, 2022, hosting over 20 international art fairs, more than 1,200 galleries, thousands of artists and tens of thousands of art lovers.

It would take a month of looking at art as a full-time job to see everything taking place during Miami Art Week which also includes pop-ups, festivals, installations, parties, Museums exhibitions, street art, talks, concerts and more. This Galaxy of events is anchored by the Premiere contemporary art festival in North America and arguably the world, Art Basel Miami Beach.

While it’s impossible to see everything, here are suggestions for how to see as much of what’s best during Miami Art Week 2022.

Tuesday, November 29: Miami Design District

Begin Art Week in Miami’s Design District where art can be found everywhere you look. Much of it will be from Miami-based architect Germane Barnes who was awarded the 2022 Miami Design District Annual Neighborhood Commission allowing the architect’s concept, Rock | Rollto be installed in the neighborhood’s public spaces.

Drawing on the vibrancy of Miami Carnival and the city’s polyethnic culture, Barnes designed a series of whimsical, larger-than-life seating capsules that rock back-and-forth when activated by users and feature colorful, shaggy surfaces Reminiscent of Carnival’s Hallmark Feathered costumes . With a nod to steel drums and the infectious Joy of Soca music, Barnes has also designed brightly hued wind chimes, hundreds of which will be hung like Melody making ornaments. Rock | Roll includes an architectural-scale, free-floating Dome recalling a Giant disco ball in both form and function. Suspended far overhead and animated by light and sound, the structure will serve as an outdoor gathering space dedicated to sharing and enjoying community-driven storytelling.

Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, Prizm 2022 Contemporary African Art Fair presents galleries and artists Exploring how vernacular modes of artmaking originating in global African contexts have influenced the cultivation of fine art practice worldwide. The show runs November 29 through December 11 from 10:00 AM–6:00 PM at 4220 N. Miami Ave.

“Boil Toil + Trouble” takes place in an unused building at 39 NE 39th St. in the Design District. Works across media Exploring mystical, mythological, or spiritual frameworks and practices as they pertain to water will be presented. Over 40 major name contemporary artists including Ana Mendieta, Wangechi Mutu, Marina Abramović, Radcliffe Bailey, Niki de Saint Phalle, Torkwase Dyson, Nicole Eisenman, Maya Lin and Cannupa Hanska Luger have work in the show which is free and open to the public daily through December 11, 2022 from noon to 7:00 PM.

Saatchi Yates gallery presents a Solo exhibition of new work by Ethiopian Contemporary artist Tesfaye Urgessa to coincide with his presentation at Miami’s Rubell Museumwhich opens on November 28. Saatchi Yates is situated next to the de la Cruz Collection and the Institute of Contemporary Art which debuts a fresh series of exhibitions, free of charge, for Art Week.

Wednesday, November 30: Art Miami/CONTEXT Art Miami

Miami’s Longest running international and contemporary art fair, Art Miami, will continue showcasing the most significant artworks of the 20th and 21st centuries, offered by a selection of the world’s most respected galleries. It’s sister fair, CONTEXT Art Miami’s The 10th edition will provide the Ultimate platform for mid-career, Emerging and cutting-edge Talent from new and established galleries.

The combination of Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami will feature over 215 galleries from 17 countries at the One Miami Herald Plaza on Biscayne Bay from 11:00 AM–7:00 PM.

Thursday, December 1: Art Basel Miami Beach

VIP’s are allowed to rake Art Basel Miami Beach two days prior to the public taking its first look which comes on Thursday. The fairest of the fairs celebrates its 20thth anniversary in 2022. Tickets can be purchased here to view the finery brought in by hundreds of leading contemporary art galleries from around the world.

Art Basel Miami Beach is open to the public from 11:00 AM–7:00 PM on December 1 and 2 and from 11 AM:00–6:00 PM on December 3 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Take special note of Native American-owned K Art gallery from Buffalo, NY’s Booth highlighting the work of three Indigenous contemporary artists, legendary Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds (Arapaho/Cheyenne), and acclaimed Emerging artists Erin Ggaadimits Ivalu Gingrich (Inupiaq/Koyukon Athabaskan) and Robyn Tsinnajinnie (Diné).

New York City’s Garth Greenan Gallery will also be presenting Native American artwork including that by Emmi Whitehorse (Diné).

Less than half a mile from the Convention Center, Miami Art Week visitors will be treated to Keith Haring’s largest ever work of art. Beginning November 28 at 1111 Lincoln Road, Keith Haring + CityKids’ Speak On Libertya 90′ x 30′ banner, can be seen draping the building.

Also in Miami Beach, The Wolfsonian presents “Turn the Beat Around,” an exhibition Revisiting the artistic and innovative Exchanges between Musicians from Cuba and the US during the 1930s to ’60s. Rumba, conga and Afro-Cuban jazz. Mambo, cha-cha-cha and salsa. “Turn the Beat Around” showcasing posters, record and sheet music covers, film clips, and audio from the era bringing to life the musical fusion found between cultures.

More Cuban art and culture can be seen at El Espacio 23 in the Allapattah neighborhood. A new exhibition features works by over 100 Cuban and Cuban-diaspora artists from the collection of Jorge M. Pérez, a Cuban refugee himself.

Friday, December 2: NADA, Wynwood and Pussy Riot

Start the day at NADA (New Art Dealers Alliance) Miami 2022 showcasing a diverse selection of 146 galleries, art spaces, and nonprofit organizations spanning over 40 cities around the globe. Doors open at 11:00 AM at the Ice Palace Studios (1400 North Miami Ave.) Purchase tickets here.

One mile from the NADA fair is the Wynwood neighborhood famed for its hundreds of street art murals. December 2 and 3, in the center of Wynwood at Soho Studios (2136 NW 1st Ave.; entrance on NW 22nd St), Prime Video presents a larger-than-life Immersive art activation centered around the original series “Riches.” The display celebrates elements from the show exemplifying the freedom of expression and identity in the Black diasporic experience through photography, sculpture, painting, music, video and performance art.​

The event is free from noon–9:00 PM, but RSVP is suggested.

Keep the good times Rolling back at ICA Miami, a mile north of Wynwood, where an exclusive, free concert by Russian Protest punk band and performance artists Pussy Riot takes place. Doors open at 7:00 and RSVP online is required. NOTE: RSVP does not guarantee entry and with limited room, attendees are asked to arrive at 7:00 if they expect to see the show.

Saturday, December 3: North Miami and Little Haiti

At the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, “Didier William: Nou Kite Tout Sa Dèyè” marks the first major Solo museum show for the artist who grew up in North Miami. This exhibition features over 40 paintings and prints and William’s first Monumental sculpture, all examining the precarity of Black life in America, the urgent longing for Black joy, and affirmation of Black queer humanity.

William and the exhibition’s curator will lead a tour of the show Saturday at 11:00 AM.

From there, visit the Art of Transformation, a five-day, two-block event in the heart of Opa-locka at the ARC (Arts & Recreation Center; 675 Ali Baba Ave). Included in the free event is AfriK Art 2022Miami’s contemporary Africana art fair, open from 11:00 AM–10:00 PM.

At N’Namdi Gallery in Little Haiti (6505 NE 2nd Ave.) see Harlem Globetrotter Maxwell Pearce’s “The Art of An Athlete” December 3 and 4 from noon–10:00 PM. Pearce’s vibrantly textured mixed media works explore diversity within Black athleticism and celebrate athletes’ individual abilities to do more than dribble, shoot and score. Admission is free.

Nina Johnson Gallery a mile away (6315 NW 2nd Ave) showcases Raúl de Nieves who is known for his vivid, three-dimensional beaded sculptures paying tribute to his Mexican heritage as well as drag and Ballroom culture through the Transformation of Everyday materials into extravagant objects. Entry is free from 11:00 AM–5:00 PM.

Cap off the night, or any night, Thursday through Sunday, at the Tribeca Music Lounge (7145 NW 1st Ct) with a live performance.

Sunday, December 4: SCOPE Miami Beach

Push through to the finish line at SCOPE Miami Beach located on South Beach’s iconic Ocean Drive between 8th and 10th Avenues (801 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach). Over 150 diverse contemporary exhibitors will be on hand including Black-owned Knowhere Art Gallery from Martha’s Vineyard, MA showcasing Charly Palmer’s “Infinite Black” collection. In every painting, Palmer bears witness to African ancestry and contemporary experiences.

In 2020, Palmer was commissioned by “TIME” Magazine to create the cover of its “America Must Change” issue. The same year, he was invited to design the cover portrait of John Legend’s GRAMMY Award-winning album, “Bigger Love.” He has most recently been commissioned by the United States Postal Service to design the signature stamp for Black History Month 2023.

SCOPE Miami closes its doors at 8:00 Sunday night and should present a Trophy to anyone who’s made it that long.