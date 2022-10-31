MIAA Releases high school football, volleyball tournament brackets

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) has released its brackets for this year’s high school football and volleyball playoffs.

FOOTBALL

Six teams from the Pioneer Valley will be among the 128 total teams taking part in the playoffs, which will begin with a round of 16 on November 4 and 5.

The one local, home Matchup will be in Division I when the #4 Springfield Central High School Eagles (7-1) play host to the #13 Shrewsbury High School Colonials (4-4).

In Division III, the #16 Minnechaug Falcons (4-4) will travel east to take on #1 Milton (7-0) and #7 seed Billerica Memorial (8-0) will host the #10 seed Westfield Bombers (6- 2).

In Division IV, the #9 East Longmeadow Spartans (7-1) will travel to Middleborough to take on the #8 seed Sachems (6-2) and the #12 Northampton Blue Devils will visit #5 Scituate (3-4).

Finally, in Division VIII, #12 Ware (7-1) will head to Rochester to face #5 Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School (7-1).

More information on the dates and times of the playoff games will be announced soon.

You can CLICK HERE for more information on the football power rankings and the complete tournament brackets.

VOLLEYBALL

In volleyball, several local teams will be part of the 191-team tournament. Preliminary round games will be held on November 2 and the remainder of the playoff games will be held from November 3 through November 19.

In Division I, #33 Springfield Central will play #32 Lowell in a preliminary round game, with the Winner moving onto the Round of 32 and facing #1 Newton North.

In Division II, #32 Westfield will play #33 Scituate in a preliminary round game. The Winner of that Matchup will face #1 Westborough in the Round of 32.

In Division III, three local teams made the Round of 32. East Longmeadow, which is the #10 seed, will face #23 New Mission High School from Hyde Park, #21 Putnam will take on #12 Bedford, and #26 Belchertown will face #7 Cardinal Spellman High School from Brockton.

Also in Division III, #33 Springfield High School of Commerce will have a preliminary round play-in game against #32 Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School from Fall River. The Winner of that Matchup wll play #1 Dennis-Yarmouth.

In Division V, several local schools will have to play-into the Round of 32. Franklin County, the #24 seed, will face Matignon from Cambridge. The Winner of that match will face #9 Lee.

Mohawk Trail Regional High School, the #25 seed, will face Pioneer Charter School of Science II from Saugus in a preliminary round match for the chance to face #8 Douglas.

Similarly, #31 Springfield International Charter School will face #34 Holbrook for a chance to play in the Round of 32 against #Hopedale and #6 Easthampton will await the Winner of the preliminary round game between #27 Sturgis Charter Public School East from Hyannis and #38 KIPP Academy Lynn.

In the Round of 32, #15 Southwick Regional High School will face Innovation Academy Charter School in Tyngsborough and #1 Frontier Regional will face the Winner of the preliminary round game between #32 Wareham and #Pioneer Valley Christian Academy.

You can CLICK HERE for more information on the volleyball power rankings and the complete tournament brackets.

