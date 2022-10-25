MIAA high school football tournament power rankings
If the MIAA high school football Playoffs were to start today, 25 South Shore high school teams would qualify.
But it’s not quite playoff time yet. There’s one week left in the regular season, so there’s plenty that can change between now and when the real brackets come out.
Just a reminder, the top-16 ranked teams in each of the eight divisions qualify with at least three wins and seven games played
Some local schools are currently on track to qualify, but need one more win to reach the three-win threshold.
Division 1
The Field
1. Franklin
2. Springfield Central
3. Central Catholic
4. Xaverian Brothers
5. Andover
6. St. John’s Prep
7. Taunton
8. Methuen
9. Attleboro
10. Brockton
11. Wachusett Regional
12. Everett
13. Shrewsbury
14. Braintree
15. Lynn Classical
16. Weymouth
BC High is ranked No. 16, but can’t reach the three-win threshold to qualify.
Division 2
The field
1. Milford
2. King Philip Regional
3. Peabody
4. Chelmsford
5. Reading Memorial
6. Catholic Memorial
7. Marshfield
8. Mansfield
9. Wellesley
10. Woburn Memorial
11. Leominster
12. Hingham
13. Westford Academy
14. North Andover
15. Bishop Feehan
16. Concord-Carlisle
What locals are outside the top 16?
Bridgewater-Raynham (17), Quincy (21), North Quincy (26)
Division 3
The Field
1. Milton
2. Wakefield Memorial
3. Hanover
4. North Attleboro
5. Plymouth South
6. Walpole
7. Billerica Memorial
8. Marblehead
9. Whitman-Hanson
10. Westfield
11. Masconomet Regional
12. Westwood
13. Silver Lake***
14. Oliver Ames
15. Revere
16. Somerset Berkley
*** Silver Lake currently has two wins
What locals are outside the top 16?
Stoughton (18), Plymouth North* (24)
Plymouth North can’t reach the three-win threshold
Division 4
The Field
1. Duxbury
2. Grafton
3. Holliston
4. Bedford
5. Tewksbury Memorial
6. Middleboro
7. Scituate
8. Foxboro
9. Marlboro
10. Pembroke
11. East Longmeadow
12. Northampton
13. Melrose
14. Nashoba Regional
15. Longmeadow
16. Danvers
What locals are outside the top 16?
Canton (22)
Division 5
The Field
1. Hudson
2. Shawsheen Valley Tech
3. North Reading
4. Maynard
5. Dover-Sherborn
6. Old Rochester Regional
7. Apponequet Regional
8. Watertown
9. Bishop Fenwick
10. Auburn
11. Triton Regional
12. Fairhaven
13. Worcester Tech
14. Bishop Stang
15. Swampscott
16.Groton-Dunstable
Greater Lawrence Tech was ranked No. 14, but can’t reach the three-win threshold
What locals are outside the top 16?
Southeastern (32)
Division 6
The Field
1. Stoneham
2. Rockland
3. St. Mary’s
4. Winthrop
5. Lynnfield
6. Abington
7. Blackstone Valley RVT
8. Sandwich
9. Oakmont Regional
10. Arlington Catholic
11. Bellingham
12. East Bridgewater
13. Assabet Valley RVT
14. Seekonk
15. Archbishop Williams
16. Weston
Norwell was ranked No. 16, but can’t reach the three-win threshold
What locals are outside the top 16?
Norwell (16), Cardinal Spellman (18)
Division 7
The Field
1. West Boylston
2. Amesbury
3. Millbury
4. Cohasset
5. Saint Bernard’s
6. Uxbridge
7. Clinton
8. Wahconah Regional
9. Ayer Shirley
10. West Bridgewater
11. Boston Latin Academy
12. Northbridge
13. Tyngsborough*
14. Lunenburg
15. Hamilton-Wenham*
16. Mashpee
*Teams that have two wins and need a third win to qualify
What locals are outside the top 16?
Blue Hills (18), Holbrook/Avon (28)
Division 8
The Field
1. Lowell Catholic
2. Crazy
3. Manchester Essex
4. Old Colony RVT
5. Oxford
6. KIPP Academy Lynn Coll.
7. Cathedral
8. Lee
9. Brighton
10. Nashoba Valley Tech
11. Carver*
12. Randolph*
13. Quaboag Regional
14. Murdock
15. Millis
16. Ware
* Carver and Randolph have two wins and need one more win to reach the three-win threshold
What locals are outside the top 16?
South Shore Tech (19)