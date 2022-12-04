MIAA high school football state championship scoreboard

All eight MIAA high school football state championships will be held at Gillette Stadium.

The South Shore will be represented by three teams – Duxbury (Div. 4), Hull (Div. 8) and Milton (Div. 3). Duxbury and Hull are back for a second consecutive year after losing at Gillette last season.

Three games will be held on Friday and five more on Saturday. All games will be streamed on Patriots.com and CBSBoston.com.

Follow all the scores and highlights throughout the weekend here.

Friday

Division 7: No. 1 West Boylston 29, No. 3 St. Bernard’s 6

The Lions (11-2) win their first Super Bowl since 2012. The Bernardians fall to 11-2. West Boylston’s Luke Foley threw a 91-yard TD pass to Connor Muldoon, which is the longest TD in MIAA Super Bowl history. Jamie McNamara ran for 136 yards and a TD in the win.

Division 5: No. 2 North Reading 44, No. 4 Shawsheen Valley Tech 28

The Hornets (11-2) broke the game open after a 14-14 tie at halftime. The loss is the first of the season for the Rams (12-1).

Division 4: No. 1 Duxbury 42, No. 2 Grafton 7

Matt Festa starred for the Dragons (12-0) as he threw two TD passes and ran for four more.

Saturday

Division 8: No. 1 Hull 27, No. 7 KIPP Academy 6

The Pirates (13-0) claimed their first state title since 1996 as John Gianibas (188 yards rushing, three TDs, one interception) starred.

