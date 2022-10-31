MIAA girls volleyball playoff tournament pairings are announced

On Monday, the MIAA released the state tournament field for high school girls volleyball.

The South Shore will be represented by 24 teams in the playoffs. Unbeaten Duxbury (No. 3 in Division 2) is our highest-seeded team, followed by Oliver Ames (No. 5 in Div. 2), Cardinal Spellman (No. 7 in Div. 3) and West Bridgewater (No. 7 in Div. 5).

Division 2 has the most local flare with 11 teams in the field. North Quincy (No. 9) joins Duxbury and OA in the top 10 there.

No locals are scheduled to face each other in either the preliminary or first round.

Here’s a look at each bracket:

Division 1

The Field

Newton North (19-1) Lincoln-Sudbury (18-2) Newton South (17-3) Franklin (14-3) Barnstable (16-2) Andover (15-4) Attleboro (16-2) Methuen (18-2) Winchester (18-2) Needham (14-4) Haverhill (13-4) Shrewsbury (13-7) Acton-Boxboro (11-7) Algonquin (14-6) Natick (11-5) Peabody Veterans (17-3) Concord-Carlisle (12-8) Bishop Feehan (15-4) Wellesley (11-7) Wachusett Regional (12-8) Hingham (14-6) Chelmsford (11-8) Boston Latin (11-7) Brookline (7-9) North Andover (8-12) Westford Academy (8-12) Quincy (13-9) Belmont (10-9) Beverly (7-11) Medford (14-5) Lexington (9-11) Lowell (5-13) Springfield Central (14-6) Malden (15-5)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: Well. 1 Newton North

Best first-round match: Well. 18 Bishop Feehan at No. 15 Natick

Upset pick: Well. 18 Bishop Feehan over No. 15 Natick

When/where do the South Shore locals play?

Well. 21 Hingham at No. 12 Shrewsbury, TBD

Well. 27 Quincy at No. 6 Andover, TBD

Favourite, contender or underdog?

Well. 21 Hingham – underdog – The Harborwomen will have their work cut out for them in a deep, talented field.

Well. 27 Quincy – underdog – The Presidents have a tough road, starting with Andover, whose four losses all came in five-set matches.

Division 2

The Field

Westboro (16-0) King Philip (18-2) Duxbury (19-0) Dartmouth (17-3) Oliver Ames (16-4) Melrose (16-4) Westwood (15-4) Longmeadow (14-4) North Quincy (19-1) Woburn (15-5) Billerica (14-6) Masconomet (15-5) Canton (13-7) Amherst-Pelham (17-3) Marblehead (15-3) Burlington (16-4) Milton (13-5) Nashoba (13-7) Revere (20-0) Hopkinton (11-9) Milford (8-10) Plymouth South (10-8) Reading (9-9) West Springfield (14-6) Agawam (14-6) Plymouth North (11-7) Stoughton (8-10) Mansfield (6-10) Whitman-Hanson (10-10) Danvers (7-13) Notre Dame Academy-Hingham (8-12) Westfield (10-10) Scituate (10-10) Ludlow (10-10) Somerset Berkeley (11-9) Grafton (16-4) Chelsea (11-6) Holyoke (10-8)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: Well. 1 Westboro

Best first-round match: Well. 20 Hopkinton at No. 13 Canton

Upset pick: Well. 19 Revere over No. 14 Amherst-Pelham

When/where do the South Shore locals play?

Well. 30 Danvers/No. 35 Somerset Berkley Winner at No. 3 Duxbury, TBD

Well. 28 Mansfield/No. 37 Chelsea Winner at No. 5 Oliver Ames, TBD

Well. 24 West Springfield at No. 9 North Quincy, TBD

Well. 20 Hopkinton at No. 13 Canton, TBD

Well. 17 Milton at No. 16 Burlington, TBD

Well. 22 Plymouth South at No. 11 Billerica, TBD

Well. 26 Plymouth North at No. 7 Westwood, TBD

Well. 38 Holyoke at No. 27 Stoughton (preliminary round), TBD

Well. 36 Grafton at No. 29 Whitman-Hanson (preliminary round), TBD

Well. 34 Ludlow at No. 31 Notre Dame Academy-Hingham (preliminary round), TBD

Well. 33 Scituate at No. 32 Westfield (preliminary round), TBD

Favourite, contender or underdog?

Well. 3 Duxbury – favorite – The Dragons are one of three undefeated teams in the field and have yet to play a five-set match this season.

Well. 5 Oliver Ames – contender – The Tigers have a lot of familiar foes (three Hockomock League rivals) in their quadrant of the bracket.

Well. 9 North Quincy – contender – A 19-1 record doesn’t get you what it used to. The Raiders could have a trip to Longmeadow Looming in the second round. Top-seeded Westboro could be a road block for the Raiders.

Well. 13 Canton – underdog – Tough draw for the Bulldogs. They’ll try to eliminate Defending state Champion Hopkinton in the first round. Well. 4 Dartmouth likely awaits in the next round.

Well. 17 Milton – underdog – If the Wildcats can win at No. 16 Burlington, a trip to top-seeded Westboro likely awaits.

Well. 22 Plymouth South – underdog – The Panthers have some upset potential, but No. 11 Billerica is a solid team.

Well. 26 Plymouth North – underdog – The Patriot League will have the Eagles ready for tough competition.

Well. 27 Stoughton – underdog – The Black Knights host a preliminary-round game, so they might be able to build some momentum.

Well. 29 Whitman-Hanson – underdog – The Panthers open with a preliminary-round game at home against Grafton.

Well. 31 Notre Dame Academy – underdog – The Cougars are pretty tough for a No. 31 seed, but if they can get past No. 34 Ludlow in the preliminary round, No. 2 King Philip is a tough Matchup for anyone.

Well. 33 Scituate – underdog – The Sailors hit the road to play at No. 32 Westfield. Winner heads to top-seeded Westboro.

Division 3

The Field

Dennis-Yarmouth (15-5) Tewksbury Memorial (16-4) Newburyport (17-3) Norton (17-3) Old Rochester Regional (14-6) Ashland (11-9) Cardinal Spellman (17-3) Medfield (11-9) Fairhaven (11-5) East Longmeadow (12-6) Greater New Bedford (15-7) Bedford (5-11) Hudson (17-3) Foxborough (7-13) Wayland (4-15) Groton-Dunstable (14-6) Essex North Shore (13-7) Holliston (6-12) Greater Lowell Tech (12-6) North Reading (7-12) Putnam Vo-Tech (16-4) Triton Regional (5-11) New Mission (19-3) Dighton-Rehoboth (8-12) Archbishop Williams (7-11) Belchertown (10-8) Pembroke (4-16) Apponequet Regional (7-13) North Middlesex Reg. (10-10) Bishop Fenwick (7-13) Swampscott (7-11) Diman RVT (12-5) HS of Commerce (14-6) Montachusett RVT (10-9) O’Bryant (13-5) Burncoat (10-8) East Boston (11-7) Saint Paul Diocese (10-8)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: Well. 1 Dennis-Yarmouth

Best first-round match: Well. 23 New Mission at No. 10 Longmeadow

Upset pick: Well. 25 Archbishop Williams at No. 8 Medfield

When/where do the South Shore locals play?

Well. 26 Belchertown at No. 7 Cardinal Spellman, TBD

Well. 25 Archbishop Williams at No. 8 Medfield, TBD

Well. 38 Saint Paul Diocesan at No. 27 Pembroke (preliminary round), TBD

Favourite, contender or underdog?

Well. 7 Cardinal Spellman – contender – It’s been a special season for the Cardinals and it looks like they could go on a little run here.

Well. 25 Archbishop Williams – underdog – The Bishops are battle tested.

Well. 27 Pembroke – underdog – At 4-16, the Titans don’t look dangerous, but the Patriot League is loaded in volleyball.

Division 4

The Field

Ipswich (16-2) Lynnfield (17-3) Case (19-1) Nipmuc (19-1) Weston (11-8) Ursuline Academy (18-2) Nantucket (16-1) Medway (10-8) Wahconah (18-2) Blackstone Valley Tech (17-3) Hamilton-Wenham (107) Arlington Catholic (13-7) Norwell (17-3) Sandwiches (10-8) Rockland (15-3) AMSA (14-6) Lowell Catholic (11-7) Shawsheen Valley (12-5) Whittier (13-7) South Lancaster (16-3) Bellingham (5-14) Abington (13-7) Malden Catholic (11-9) East Bridgewater (10-8) Monument Mountain (8-10) Asset Valley (12-7) Greater Lawrence (9-11) Southbridge (13-6) Notre Dame Academy-Worcester (10-10) Bay Path (9-10) Northeast Metro (10-7) Stoneham (2-17) Snowden (14-4) South Shore Christian Academy (9-6) Boston Tech (8-8) Charleston (8-8) Roxbury Prep (7-4)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: Well. 3 Case

Best first-round match: Well. 20 South Lancaster at No. 13 Norwell

Upset pick: Well. 24 East Bridgewater over No. 9 Wahconah

When/where do the South Shore locals play?

Well. 20 South Lancaster at No. 13 Norwell, TBD

Well. 18 Shawsheen Valley at No. 15 Rockland, TBD

Well. 22 Abington at No. 11 Hamilton-Wenham, TBD

Well. 24 East Bridgewater at No. 9 Wahconah, TBD

Well. 34 South Shore Christian Academy at No. 31 Northeast Metro (preliminary round), TBD

Favourite, contender or underdog?

Well. 13 Norwell – contender – The Clippers are in unchartered waters coming off the best season in program history.

Well. 15 Rockland – contender – The Bulldogs are always a tough out in November. A deep tournament run will likely require a big upset against No. 2 Lynnfield in the second round.

Well. 22 Abington – underdog – This is another program that had one of the best seasons in program history.

Well. 24 East Bridgewater – underdog – The South Shore League is quietly starting to churn out solid volleyball contenders.

Well. 34 South Shore Christian Academy – underdog – One of the last teams to qualify, SSCA will try to pull off some upsets.

Division 5

The Field

Frontier Regional (19-1) Hopedale (14-4) Mount Greylock (15-3) Turners Falls (16-2) Paulo Freire SJ (20-0) Easthampton (14-6) West Bridgewater (18-2) Douglas (12-6) Lee (11-9) Taconic (13-5) Millis (6-12) Bourne (10-10) Whitinsville Christian (9-11) Saint John Paul II (13-4) Southwick Regional (15-5) Millbury (13-7) South Shore Tech (17-3) Innovation Academy (15-4) Blackstone-Millville (9-11) Tri-County (11-7) Sutton (6-12) Fellowship Christian (10-6) Georgetown (6-12) Franklin County Tech (13-7) Mohawk Trail Regional (10-7) Westport (11-7) Sturgis Charter East (9-7) Lenox Memorial (8-12) Cape Cod Tech (12-4) Norfolk Aggie (13-7) Springfield International (8-12) Wareham (6-14) Pioneer Valley Christian (11-8) Holbrook (11-11) Oxford (11-9) Mount Alvernia (9-9) Bristol Aggie (10-10) KIPP Academy (10-7) Cathedral (14-5) Pioneer Charter II (11-6) Matignon (10-8) Prospect Hill Academy (13-2) Burke (11-5) Excel (8-8)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: Well. 1 Frontier Regional

Best first-round match: Well. 17 South Shore Tech at No. 16 Millbury

Upset pick: Well. 20 Tri-County over No. 13 Whitinsville Christian

When/where do the South Shore locals play?

Well. 26 Westport/No. 39 Cathedral Winner at No. 7 West Bridgewater, TBD

Well. 17 South Shore Tech at No. 16 Millbury, TBD

Well. 34 Holbrook at No. 31 Springfield International (preliminary round), TBD

Favourite, contender or underdog?

Well. 7 West Bridgewater – contender – The Wildcats are coming on strong; they’ll take a 16-match winning streak into the playoffs. They have No. 2 Hopedale and No. 3 Mount Greylock is their side of the bracket.

Well. 17 South Shore Tech – underdog – The Vikings have made it to the Finals of the state Voke tournament as well, but top-seeded Frontier Regional looms in the Round of 16 if they can get past Millbury.

Well. 34 Holbrook – underdog – The Bulldogs are one of 12 teams that were below the top-32 cutoff line for the Div. 5 tournament but qualified anyway because they had a .500 or better record.