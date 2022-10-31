MIAA girls volleyball playoff tournament pairings are announced

On Monday, the MIAA released the state tournament field for high school girls volleyball.

The South Shore will be represented by 24 teams in the playoffs. Unbeaten Duxbury (No. 3 in Division 2) is our highest-seeded team, followed by Oliver Ames (No. 5 in Div. 2), Cardinal Spellman (No. 7 in Div. 3) and West Bridgewater (No. 7 in Div. 5).

The Duxbury girls volleyball team celebrates a go-ahead point against Dartmouth during girls volleyball action at Duxbury High School, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Division 2 has the most local flare with 11 teams in the field. North Quincy (No. 9) joins Duxbury and OA in the top 10 there.

No locals are scheduled to face each other in either the preliminary or first round.

Here’s a look at each bracket:

Division 1

The Field

  1. Newton North (19-1)
  2. Lincoln-Sudbury (18-2)
  3. Newton South (17-3)
  4. Franklin (14-3)
  5. Barnstable (16-2)
  6. Andover (15-4)
  7. Attleboro (16-2)
  8. Methuen (18-2)
  9. Winchester (18-2)
  10. Needham (14-4)
  11. Haverhill (13-4)
  12. Shrewsbury (13-7)
  13. Acton-Boxboro (11-7)
  14. Algonquin (14-6)
  15. Natick (11-5)
  16. Peabody Veterans (17-3)
  17. Concord-Carlisle (12-8)
  18. Bishop Feehan (15-4)
  19. Wellesley (11-7)
  20. Wachusett Regional (12-8)
  21. Hingham (14-6)
  22. Chelmsford (11-8)
  23. Boston Latin (11-7)
  24. Brookline (7-9)
  25. North Andover (8-12)
  26. Westford Academy (8-12)
  27. Quincy (13-9)
  28. Belmont (10-9)
  29. Beverly (7-11)
  30. Medford (14-5)
  31. Lexington (9-11)
  32. Lowell (5-13)
  33. Springfield Central (14-6)
  34. Malden (15-5)

