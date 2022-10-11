MIAA Basketball Media Day to be held Tuesday
The MIAA is holding its Basketball Media day Tuesday.
The Emporia State women who return 3 starters and 7 players have been picked 6th in the Coaches poll and 7th in the Media poll.
Missouri Southern is the number 1 pick in both polls. Fort Hays State is 2nd.
The Emporia State men who return 2 starters have been picked 5th in both the Coaches and Media polls.
Northwest Missouri State is the top pick in both polls. Central Oklahoma is picked 2nd and Fort Hays State 3rd.
2022-23 MIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Missouri Southern [6] – 159 Points
2. Fort Hays State [3] – 151 Points
3. Nebraska Kearney [2] – 144 Points
4. Missouri Western [3] – 139 Points
5. Central Missouri – 127 Points
6. Emporia State – 106 Points
7. Northwest Missouri – 100 Points
8. Pittsburg State – 85 Points
9. Central Oklahoma – 74 Points
10. Washburn – 62 Points
11. Rogers State – 50 Points
12. Northeastern State – 31 Points
13. Newman – 28 Points
14. Lincoln – 18 Points
2022-23 MIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll
1. Missouri Southern [13] – 249 Points
2. Fort Hays State [4] – 234 Points
3. Central Missouri [3] – 218 Points
4. Nebraska Kearney – 216 Points
5. Missouri Western – 211 Points
6. Northwest Missouri – 164 Points
7. Emporia State – 145 Points
8. Pittsburg State – 129 Points
9. Central Oklahoma – 127 Points
10. Washburn – 108 Points
11. Rogers State – 74 Points
12. Northeastern State – 57 Points
T13. Lincoln – 31 Points
T13. Newman – 31 Points
2022-23 MIAA Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll
1. Northwest Missouri [11] – 167 Points
2. Central Oklahoma [3] – 158 Points
3. Fort Hays State – 137 Points
4. Washburn – 131 Points
5. Emporia State – 125 Points
6. Northeastern State – 100 Points
7. Missouri Western – 93 Points
8. Missouri Southern – 85 Points
9. Central Missouri – 73 Points
T10. Pittsburg State – 63 Points
T10. Rogers State – 63 Points
12. Nebraska Kearney – 36 Points
13. Lincoln – 26 Points
14. Newman – 17 Points
2022-2023 MIAA Men’s Basketball Media Poll
1. Northwest Missouri [14] – 261 Points
2. Central Oklahoma [4] – 243 Points
3. Fort Hays State – 216 Points
4. Washburn – 209 Points
5. Emporia State – 181 Points
6. Missouri Western – 163 Points
7. Missouri Southern – 146 Points
8. Northeastern State – 135 Points
9. Central Missouri – 112 Points
10. Pittsburg State – 106 Points
11. Rogers State – 92 Points
12. Nebraska Kearney – 67 Points
13. Newman – 33 Points
14. Lincoln – 31 Points