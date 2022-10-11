MIAA Basketball Media Day to be held Tuesday

The MIAA is holding its Basketball Media day Tuesday.

The Emporia State women who return 3 starters and 7 players have been picked 6th in the Coaches poll and 7th in the Media poll.

Missouri Southern is the number 1 pick in both polls. Fort Hays State is 2nd.

The Emporia State men who return 2 starters have been picked 5th in both the Coaches and Media polls.

Northwest Missouri State is the top pick in both polls. Central Oklahoma is picked 2nd and Fort Hays State 3rd.

2022-23 MIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Missouri Southern [6] – 159 Points

2. Fort Hays State [3] – 151 Points

3. Nebraska Kearney [2] – 144 Points

4. Missouri Western [3] – 139 Points

5. Central Missouri – 127 Points

6. Emporia State – 106 Points

7. Northwest Missouri – 100 Points

8. Pittsburg State – 85 Points

9. Central Oklahoma – 74 Points

10. Washburn – 62 Points

11. Rogers State – 50 Points

12. Northeastern State – 31 Points

13. Newman – 28 Points

14. Lincoln – 18 Points

2022-23 MIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll

1. Missouri Southern [13] – 249 Points

2. Fort Hays State [4] – 234 Points

3. Central Missouri [3] – 218 Points

4. Nebraska Kearney – 216 Points

5. Missouri Western – 211 Points

6. Northwest Missouri – 164 Points

7. Emporia State – 145 Points

8. Pittsburg State – 129 Points

9. Central Oklahoma – 127 Points

10. Washburn – 108 Points

11. Rogers State – 74 Points

12. Northeastern State – 57 Points

T13. Lincoln – 31 Points

T13. Newman – 31 Points

2022-23 MIAA Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

1. Northwest Missouri [11] – 167 Points

2. Central Oklahoma [3] – 158 Points

3. Fort Hays State – 137 Points

4. Washburn – 131 Points

5. Emporia State – 125 Points

6. Northeastern State – 100 Points

7. Missouri Western – 93 Points

8. Missouri Southern – 85 Points

9. Central Missouri – 73 Points

T10. Pittsburg State – 63 Points

T10. Rogers State – 63 Points

12. Nebraska Kearney – 36 Points

13. Lincoln – 26 Points

14. Newman – 17 Points