Mia Tuaniga Sets School Record As USC Women’s Volleyball Claims Four-Setter Over Colorado

Next Match: Utah 10/2/2022 | 1:00 PM Pac-12 Insider October 02 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Utah

LOS ANGELES – The USC Women’s volleyball team (10-4, 2-1 Pac-12) claimed a four-set win (25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 28-26) over Colorado (10-3, 2-1 ) at the Galen Center on Friday, Sept. 30.

KEY PLAYERS

So. setter Mia Tuaniga set a new school record and tied the second-highest total in conference history with 10 service aces (Teresa Smith, Stanford, Oct. 9, 1986). She becomes only the third player in league history to reach double-digit aces in a single match. Tuaniga also recorded only the second triple-double in USC history (rally scoring era) with 37 assists and 10 digs to go with three blocks (one solo) and three kills.

set a new school record and tied the second-highest total in conference history with 10 service aces (Teresa Smith, Stanford, Oct. 9, 1986). She becomes only the third player in league history to reach double-digit aces in a single match. Tuaniga also recorded only the second triple-double in USC history (rally scoring era) with 37 assists and 10 digs to go with three blocks (one solo) and three kills. Sr. OH Skylar Fields led all players with 24 kills (7e, 55att) on .309 hitting and tallied seven digs and a service ace.

led all players with 24 kills (7e, 55att) on .309 hitting and tallied seven digs and a service ace. Fr. LIB Gala Trubint recorded her 14th straight double-digit match and put up 15 digs with six assists and two aces.

recorded her 14th straight double-digit match and put up 15 digs with six assists and two aces. Fr. OH Jordan Wilson racked up 11 kills (4e, 26att) for .269 hitting and had one dig and a service ace.

racked up 11 kills (4e, 26att) for .269 hitting and had one dig and a service ace. Gr. MB Kalyah Williams had five kills and a match-high six blocks (three solo).

had five kills and a match-high six blocks (three solo). Sr. OPP Emilia Weske posted eight kills (3e, 20att, .250) with six digs, four blocks (one solo) and a service ace.

posted eight kills (3e, 20att, .250) with six digs, four blocks (one solo) and a service ace. For the Buffaloes, Maya Tabron led with 13 kills (3e, 33att, .303). Lexi Hadrych put up 11 kills (7e, 35att) but was held to .114 hitting. Katie Lougeay led all players with 18 digs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Fields had five of her kills in the first set and helped the Trojans roll to a 25-15 win. USC hit .379 on 15 kills and 29 attacks and got four digs and two aces from Tuaniga. Weske added four kills and had a block to help USC hold CU to a .148 hitting percentage in set one.

Colorado turned it around and hit .323 in the second set; and used three blocks to hold USC to a .121 outing. Fields had six more kills while Wilson added five. Trubint dug up six balls and Tuaniga added two more aces in the second set.

Tuaniga served four aces in the third and set USC to .370 hitting for a 25-19 win. Fields picked up seven more kills without an error and did it on .500 hitting. The Trojans led by as many as nine points several times, but Colorado came within five at 20-15 before USC tightened up and closed out the win for a 2-1 lead in the match.

The lead changed five times and the fourth saw nine tie scores before USC claimed the 28-26 win. Tuaniga knocked in two more aces and Fields led with six kills. The Trojans put up a wall to get five blocks and held CU to .133 hitting.

UP NEXT

The Trojans are back in action on Sunday (Oct. 2) to open October with a Matinee match-up against Utah (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12) at 1 pm PT. The match will be shown live on a Pac-12 Insider stream and features the Brunch and Bucket Hats promotion. Fans can visit USCTrojans.com/promos to purchase.

MATCH NOTES

USC improved to 22-2 all-time against Colorado and to 13-0 against the Buffaloes at home.

The Women of Troy improved to 186-53 all-time at the Galen Center and to 7-1 at home this season.

For more information on the USC Women’s volleyball team and a complete schedule and results, please visit USCTrojans.com/WVB. Fans of the Women of Troy can follow @USCWomensVolley on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.