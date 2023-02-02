Mia McGrath – National Girls and Women in Sports Day – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site

Mia McGrath has been a part of the sports world since her childhood. Besides volleyball, she also tried out soccer, basketball, softball, tennis, swimming and diving, but her passion for volleyball is much more profound. Growing up with her mother and father, who played division one volleyball and football at Western Kentucky, sports were a big part of her identity. College athletics was always the goal for McGrath. Her affinity for volleyball started at a very young age. “When I was little, my mom actually put my footprints on a volleyball. I was born into it.”

Her mother has been her biggest role model through it all. McGrath notes that her mother always pushed her to be the best version of herself. After practices and games, her mom was always there to support her and even helped her get recruited by Collegiate volleyball programs. At the age of eight, her mother would come home late after coaching volleyball and would find McGrath hitting a volleyball against the garage door in the dark. “Having a little volleyball mom was good for me.”