MHSAA soccer playoffs, first round

Jan. 20—MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Saturday

CLASS 6A

Girls

Center Hill at Clinton

Germantown at DeSoto Central

Starkville at Southaven

South Panola at Oxford

Petal at Biloxi

Hancock at Oak Grove

Warren Central at St. Martin

D’Iberville at Pearl

Byes: Tupelo, Lewisburg, Hernando, Madison Central, Northwest Rankin, Ocean Springs, Brandon, Gulfport

Boys

DeSoto Central at Madison Central

Germantown at Center Hill

Tupelo at Horn Lake

Southaven at Oxford

Petal at Gulfport

Harrison Central at Oak Grove

Terry at St. Martin

D’Iberville at Pearl

Byes: Starkville, Lewisburg, Hernando, Clinton, Northwest Rankin, Ocean Springs, Brandon, Biloxi

CLASS 5A

Girls

Callaway at Neshoba Central

Columbus at Jim Hill

Lake Cormorant at Cleveland Central

Greenville at Lafayette

Brookhaven at East Central

Gautier at West Jones

Hattiesburg at Long Beach

Picayune at Laurel

Byes: Saltillo, Ridgeland, Vicksburg, New Hope, South Jones, Florence, West Harrison, George County

Boys

Canton at Neshoba Central

Columbus at Callaway

Lake Cormorant at Cleveland Central

Forest Hill at Saltillo

Brookhaven at East Central

Gautier at Florence

Laurel at Pearl River Central

Picayune at Wayne County

Byes: Lafayette, Ridgeland, Greenville, New Hope, South Jones, West Jones, Long Beach, George County

CLASS 4A

Girls

Pontotoc at Newton County

Choctaw Central at Itawamba AHS

North Pontotoc at Raymond

Lawrence County at Pass Christian

Bay High at Columbia

Quitman at Green County

Purvis at Sumrall

Byes: New Albany, Corinth, Caledonia, Richland, West Lauderdale, Northeast Jones, North Pike, Poplarville, Stone

Boys

Pontotoc at West Lauderdale

Kosciusko at Caledonia

New Albany at Raymond

Lanier at Corinth

Lawrence County at Bay High

Stone at North Pike

Mendenhall at Greene County

Purvis at Northeast Jones

Byes: North Pontotoc, Itawamba AHS, Richland, Newton County, Sumrall, McComb, Poplarville, Pass Christian

CLASS I

Girls

Independence at Pisgah

Philadelphia at Byhalia

Booneville at Winona

Yazoo County at Tupelo Christian

Crystal Springs at Our Lady Academy

Sacred Heart at Magee

Morton at Lloyd Star

West Lincoln at Southeast Lauderdale

Byes: Amory, Strayhorn, St. Andrew’s, Forest, Clarkdale, McLaurin, Franklin County, St. Patrick

Boys

Independence at Pisgah

Kemper County at Strayhorn

Yazoo County at Tupelo Christian

Winona at Amory

McLaurin at St. Patrick

St. Stanislaus at Magee

Southeast Lauderdale at Lloyd Star

Hazlehurst at Morton

Byes: MSMS, Byhalia, St. Andrew’s, Forest, Clarkdale, Crystal Springs, Franklin County, Sacred Heart

