MHS Volleyball wins second, third in state | Rio Blanco Herald Times

The Cowboys finished Homecoming week with two wins, in the number three spot in the state, and with only one loss on their record.

4 junior Ellie Hossack celebrates a win with her teammates during Homecoming week. | TIFFANY JEHOREK PHOTO

“Homecoming week is always a great time and stressful,” commented head Coach Greg Cravens. “The girls did an incredible job of balancing school work, volleyball and all the extra activities they had this week.”

Junior Ellie Hossack is excited about their chances for the rest of the season after this week, “so far we have started off the season in such an amazing way! We have come together as a team and performed at high levels all while having a good attitude.”

All were healthy come Friday and Saturday, but Cravens pointed out, “We had some injury scares during the week as Nora was battling leg issues and the usually sore shoulders after three weeks of three or more matches during the week.”

Meeker opened the week with Vail Christian, one of the two league contenders they were set to play over the weekend. The Cowboys won 25-17, 25-21, 26-24.

“Vail Christian is always good at running a Quicker offense out of the middle and Rangely is always scrappy and good at getting it to their good hitters,” said Cravens.

The Cowboys dominated Rangely for their second win of the weekend, 25-15, 25-18, 25-10.

“We did a great job serving and keeping both teams out of the system,” commented Cravens. Against Vail Christian the Cowboys were able to average 17 points a set offensively which meant they were effective at running their offense and getting kills.

“The girls had their best serving match since August,” said Cravens. “We had five aces per set which just keeps Rangely from doing what they wanted to do against us.”

The games are great, but Hossack identified that her favorite part of the season has been the days that the team can get to practice and just start breaking down what they need to work on. “During this time we push really hard and focus on the motions behind what we do, but at the same time we get to bust out some of our best dance moves and sing to our favorite songs,” said Hossack.

By TIFFANY JEHOREK – Special to the Herald Timep