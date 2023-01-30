MHS MA student Ciaja Harbison ties longstanding Vanderbilt Women’s basketball record – Medicine, Health and Society Medicine, Health and Society

MHS Graduate student Ciaja Harbison tied the record for single-game scores previously set by Chantelle Anderson in 2001 in the basketball game against Texas A&M on January 29.

Harbison scored a total of 41 points in Sunday’s game, leading the Vanderbilt Women’s team to a win (87-79) and their first SEC win this season! She currently ranks #2 in the SEC in scoring points per game, at 19.6.

Learn more about Harbison’s Stellar performances on the courts on the Commodores Women’s Basketball website (Harbison Honored and Ending the Streak in Style), the Vanderbilt Hustler, and coverage of the Vanderbilt, Texas A&M game in The Tennessean.

As a Graduate student in the Medicine, Health, and Society Master’s program in the Social Foundations of Health, Ciaja’s research focuses on the mental health of college athletes. She graduated from Saint Louis University with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health in 2022 before starting the MHS-MA program at Vanderbilt.

Check out this great video posted by @VandyWBB on Twitter of the Locker room Celebration!

Congratulations, Ciaja!