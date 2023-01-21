MHS boys stay unbeaten, LHS teams get wins

DEL RIO 1

The Midland High boys soccer team improved to 7-0 on the season when it defeated Del Rio in the Bulldogs’ first home match of the season at Astound Broadband Stadium on Friday.

Levi Crowder scored an unassisted goal to open the scoring for MHS. Santiago Salcedo made it 2-0 behind an assist from Jerron Garcia. And then Jordan Garcia capped off the MHS scoring with a goal of his own.

The Bulldogs next travel to Amarillo High at 5:30 pm Jan. 27 for their last non-district match.

LEGACY 4

LA PORTE 0

The Legacy boys soccer team won its third straight match at the Dayton Highway 90 Classic on Friday when it shut out La Porte.

Rolando Pratts and Alan Martinez scored to give the Rebels (3-3-1) a 2-0 lead in the first half. In the second half, Pratts added another goal off an assist from Matthew Gutierrez, and then Abelardo Baeza capped off the scoring with an assist from Martinez.

In goal for the Rebels’ shutout were Jacob Maltos in the first half and then Chris Moreno in the second half.

LHS will next travel to Wichita Falls High at 6 pm Tuesday.

GIRLS

LEGACY 3

HARKER HEIGHTS 1

The Legacy girls soccer team won its second straight match when it defeated host Harker Heights during the Harker Heights Tournament on Friday.

Sophomore defender Jaycee Reed made a run out of the back to score the Lady Rebels’ first goal of the match with an assist coming from Deisha Morales. LHS Coach Carlos Ruiz said the second goal came from a great effort from Ariana Rubio, who took a corner kick and then scored when she followed the shallow clearance from the Harker Heights’ defense. After Harker Heights cut it to 2-1, Ashlynn Patton added an insurance goal off a penalty kick.

“I am super proud of these young ladies,” Ruiz said. “They are really showing up to play soccer. I feel that things are starting to connect for the positive. It is nice when goals are coming from different players and positions on the field.”

LHS is now 2-6 on the season.