Mfiondu Kabdengele credits a shift towards playing team-focused basketball for his second shot at the NBA

Boston Celtics two way big man Mfiondu Kabengele has reinvented his game to play a more team-oriented style after his initial stint in the NBA went sideways after his laser focus on his individual game ended up hurting the teams he played for. Now, he has another chance to make it in the league after reorienting his efforts towards making his teammates better.

Speaking with The Athletic’s Jay King, Kabengele broke down the sea change in his playing style. “Once I let go of what I wanted to look like and (decided it was about) the impact I wanted to have, and whatever that looked like, I was going to be OK with it as long as the impact was there, that’s when I felt like a switch changed,” he suggested.

“Because now I wasn’t worried about getting a certain amount of shots up, shooting a certain type of way. It’s more just about impact. And whatever that led to in a game, if it led to a win I was satisfied.”

“Now I have the idea that I can still have the impact that I had in college, now it’s just going to look different,” Kabengele added.

“And I’m OK with what it’s going to look like. I have no worries about that. I’m just worried about the impact I will have on the court.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

It’s not fair how well the Boston Celtics are playing

Will the Boston Celtics look at the trade and buyout markets this season ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

How has Malcolm Brogdon transformed the Boston Celtics offense?

Prince William reveals he considers himself a fan of the Boston Celtics

Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla named Coach of the Month

Celtics Lab 156: Sorting out homestands, road trips and early cases for Accolades with Bobby Krivitsky

List

Trade for Malcolm Brogdon re-graded with a fifth of the season behind us

List

Nia long opens up about Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka scandal

List

Boston Celtics unfazed by courtside visit from Prince and Princess of Wales

Story continues

List

Jayson Tatum scores 49 as Boston beats Miami 134-121

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire