Mexico vs Poland: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Mexico and Poland play their respective opening match at the World Cup on Tuesday afternoon when they meet at the 974 stadium in what could be a Vital Clash in Group C for both countries.

With Argentina Massive Favorites to secure top spot and Saudi Arabia likely to finish bottom, it would appear to be a straight battle between El Tri and the European Nation for a place in the last 16.

Mexico vs Poland latest odds

There is nothing to choose between these teams in the betting with bet365 offering a win for either Nation at 9/5 (2.80)an unusual state of affairs but one which underlines just what a keenly contested game is expected.

Indeed, the odds for the draw are just 2/1 (3.00) one of the lowest prices for a stalemate we are likely to see in the tournament, once again highlighting how evenly matched the teams are.

Mexico vs Poland first goal scorer odds

If there is little to choose between the sides, then small things could make a big difference and having a striker of the caliber of Robert Lewandowski could tilt the balance in favor of Poland.

The Barcelona forward has been in exceptional form this season and is offered at 4/1 (5.00) to break the deadlock, some way ahead of Mexico’s Raul Jimenez who comes next in the market at 6/1 (7.00).

Arkadiusz Milik has four goals in seven starts for Juventus in Serie A this season and is priced at 17/2 (8.50) while Hirving Lozano has helped Napoli to an eight-point lead at the top of the Italian standings and is priced at 8/1 (9.00).

Mexico vs Poland preview

A tight game looks like being in store in this Group C clash, and the odds of 53/100 (1.53) show that few goals are expected at the 974 stadium.

However, there could be an argument made for investing in both teams to score, with neither country boasting an overly Resolute defense.

In their recent UEFA Nations League campaign, Poland conceded in five of their six games, with Belgium putting six goals past them.

Mexico for their part were rock-solid in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, but their most recent competitive fixture saw them draw 1-1 with Jamaica, while in recent Friendlies they have conceded against Sweden, Colombia and Paraguay.

Both teams have some excellent strikers and there should be value in backing them both to find the net.

Mexico vs Poland tips and predictions

Both teams to score is available at the healthy-looking price of 21/20 (2.05) while over 2.5 goals is on offer at 6/4 (2.50) which could also be of interest.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

