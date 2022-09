Mexico surprises US in AmeriCup basketball opener, 73-67

Comment on this story Comment

RECIFE, Brazil — Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the US 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA ​​AmeriCup. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo led the US with 14 points. Norris Cole scored 11 and Gary Clark grabbed 12 rebounds for the Americans.

Both teams shot 39%. But the US committed 18 turnovers to Mexico’s 13, and was whistled for 22 fouls to Mexico’s 15.

The loss doesn’t knock the US out of contention, although it certainly puts the pressure on the Americans going into their final two games in the group stage.

There are 12 teams at AmeriCup, broken into three groups of four. The top two teams from each group are guaranteed berths in the quarterfinals, as well as two of the three third-place teams.

That means the US would still likely reach the quarterfinals with wins in its two remaining group games, and would even have a chance by going 1-1 in those contests.

The US is using a roster composed of players who were most recently on either G League teams or international clubs.

The AmeriCup event is separate from the ongoing Qualifying for next year’s Basketball World Cup — which serves as a primary path for teams to earn a spot in the field for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Juan Tello and Jaime Echenique each scored 17 points, and Colombia used a 16-0 run over an 8-minute stretch of the fourth quarter to pull away from Uruguay.

Romario Roque added 14 for Colombia.

Uruguay led 59-50 with 9 minutes remaining, before everything went wrong. Uruguay went 0 for 8 from the field with six turnovers during that big Colombia run.

Agustin Ubal led all scorers with 27 for Uruguay on 8-for-15 shooting. But his teammates combined to shoot only 14 for 41 from the floor (34%).

In Group A, Canada plays Uruguay and Colombia faces Brazil. In Group B, the Dominican Republic meets the Virgin Islands and Argentina faces Puerto Rico.

Group C has Saturday off. On Sunday, Panama plays Mexico and the US meets Venezuela.