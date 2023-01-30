Mexico national soccer team schedule in 2023

Mexico had their worst performance in decades during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team led by Coach Gerardo Martino were eliminated in the first round after failing to advance in Group C against Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Since 1994, Mexico always reached at least the Round of 16. That remarkable streak is over.

Now, the next step for Mexico is the 2026 World Cup in which they will be hosts for a third time in history. That would be a record. In 1970 and 1986, when the famous Dr also played at home, Mexico achieved their best participations ever by reaching the quarterfinals. This time, they have to aim even higher.

So, 2023 is the beginning of a new era for Mexico with no time to lose towards the next World Cup. This process will have a new Coach considering Gerardo Martino’s contract was not extended. Read here to find out the schedule for Mexico’s national team in 2023.

Mexico national team schedule for 2023

According to the FIFA International Match Calendar, the first window for Mexico to call all their top players will be between March 20 and March 28. During that week, Concacaf scheduled matches from the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. Mexico will play on March 23 at Suriname and on March 26 at home against Jamaica. Those games will determine the Winner of Group A in the tournament.

The next official FIFA window is scheduled between June 12 and June 20. For Mexico, this will be the last opportunity to play friendly or official games before the 2023 Gold Cup. The rivals haven’t been announced, but there could be up to two matches in this period. If Mexico wins Group A of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League, they will play in the Final Four of the tournament during this window.

Then comes the most important event for Mexico during 2023: the Gold Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be played from June 24 to July 16. The final draw to know the groups will be held on April 14. Mexico are trying to claim back the title after they lost the final in 2021 against the United States.

After the 2023 Gold Cup, there are three more official FIFA windows during the rest of the year. Most certainly, Mexico will schedule friendly matches because they are already qualified for the 2026 World Cup as hosts. The dates of those three FIFA windows are: September 4 to September 12, October 9 to October 17, November 13 to November 21.

Mexico could schedule up to six matches during those periods. Two in September, two in October and two more in November to close the year. Those rivals and dates are yet to be announced.