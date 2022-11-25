Mexico loves its national soccer team, although World Cup expectations are lowered

MEXICO CITY — Thousands packed the Plaza de la Republica, many dressed in the green home and off-white away jerseys of El Tri, the Mexican national soccer team’s nickname. The line to get into the registrants-only official watch party of the FIFA World Cup stretched around the periphery of the outdoor space.

On one end of the downtown square, a Giant screen showed Mexico’s opening match of the World Cup from Qatar on Tuesday against Poland. At the other end were games, contests, an Adidas pop-up store and the Monumento a la Revolucíon, a Tiled tower in Honor of Mexican Revolution Heroes from more than 100 years ago.

The onlookers take their soccer seriously. When the Mexican national anthem was played, most Sang along with their countrymen and women inside the stadium in Qatar. And when the match kicked off, all of the socializing came to a quick stop to focus on the action.

