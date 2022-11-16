“Mexico City is a legit contender when the NBA talks expansion” — Marc J. Spears has some news for Seattle and Las Vegas – Basketball Network

The NBA is in advanced talks to expand the league and add a couple of teams to the 30 playing in the NBA. Seattle and Las Vegas have been under consideration for a while, but now senior management in the NBA is considering an outsourced team in a different region altogether.

