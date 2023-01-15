Mexican defender César Montes shines in the first La Liga game for Espanyol

After leaving Monterrey, defender César Montes arrived at Espanyol on Spain’s east coast but struggled to find early minutes. Now, however, the Mexican has returned to the starting lineup and against Getafe, a 2-1 win, they performed admirably.

Since his arrival he has won the confidence of manager Diego Martínez and on Sunday 15 January he started in the back line alongside Leandro Cabrera and Fernando Calero. According to Sofascore, the defender made 14 clearances and 7 recoveries.

They blocked 3 Getafe shots and of 15 duels they won 8.I’m really happy to get my first win in La Liga, above all for the effort that the team showed to get the three points at such a tough stadium. The truth is I’m very happy“, they said after the game.

Is César Montes a potential national team starter?

It’s worth remembering that this is the first time Montes has started a game in Spain’s top divisionbut the second since he arrived in Europe. The Mexican played in the Copa del Rey game against Celta de Vigoin the Round of 32 in the Copa del Rey, which his side won 3-1 in Barcelona.

Due to his frequent appearances in European football, César Montes could be considered for the Mexican National Team at some point in the future. The next game, against Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League, could be an option. For now, El Tri are without a manager but various candidates are reportedly being considered.