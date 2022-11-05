MetroNews Unofficial HS football playoff projections

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — MetroNews Unofficial high school football playoff projections are listed below. The WVSSAC will release official pairings Saturday. First round schedules will be set on Sunday.

Class AAA (*Projections based on Martinsburg winning at Bishop Ireton, Va. Saturday)

Well. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No. 1 Parkersburg South (9-1)

Well. 15 Woodrow Wilson (6-4) at No. 2 Huntington (9-1)

Well. 14 Morgantown (6-4) at No. 3 Martinsburg (8-2)

Well. 13 University (7-3) at No. 4 Hurricanes (8-2)

Well. 12 Princeton (6-3) at No. 5 George Washington (8-2)

Well. 11 Cabell Midland (6-3) at No. 6 Bridgeport (8-2)

Well. 10 Jefferson (7-3) at No. 7 Spring Valley (8-2)

Well. 9 Wheeling Park (7-3) at No. 8 Musselman (8-2)

Class AA

Well. 16 Logan (6-4) at No. 1 Winfield (9-1)

Well. 15 Bluefield (5-5) at No. 2 Independence (9-0)

Well. 14 Weir (7-3) at No. 3 Roane County (10-0)

Well. 13 East Fairmont (7-3) at No. 4 Scott (9-1)

Well. 12 Nicholas County (7-3) at No. 5 Frankfurt (9-1)

Well. 11 Lincoln (7-3) at No. 6 North Marion (8-2)

Well. 10 Chapmanville (7-3) at No. 7 Fairmont Senior (7-3)

Well. 9 Herbert Hoover (7-2) at No. 8 Clay County (8-1)

Class A

Well. 16 Petersburg (7-3) at No. 1 James Monroe (10-0)

Well. 15 Clay-Battelle (7-2) at No. 2 Williamstown (9-1)

Well. 14 Tyler Consolidated (6-3) at No. 3 Cameron (10-0)

Well. 13 St. Marys (7-3) at No. 4 Wahama (10-0)

Well. 12 Man (7-3) at No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic (8-1)

Well. 11 East Hardy/Doddridge County (8-2) at No. 6 Van (10-0)

Well. 10 East Hardy/Doddridge County (8-2) at No. 7 Tucker County (9-1)

Well. 9 South Harrison (7-3) at No. 8 Greenbrier West (9-1)