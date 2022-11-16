Metro private school says other teams conspiring to block basketball team from playing – WSB-TV Channel 2

ROKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta private school said other schools are conspiring to block its basketball team from playing games.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Wilson Academy in Conyers, where the issue could keep students from getting much-needed college scholarships.

Wilson has a reputation for putting academics first, so the school’s basketball players are going to college with or without a sports scholarship, but players said they want the opportunity to get a free ride playing ball if they can.

In order to do that, they need to play in front of college recruiters, but more than 20 public school teams have now canceled their games against Wilson Academy this season because of an email from an Athletic director for Forsyth Schools.

Nathan Turner said that because Wilson and two other private schools are not part of certain leagues, the public schools may be caught in a bad situation or even fined if they play Wilson.

The school’s founder, Byron Wilson, said that is not true.

“We were confused, because we understand the law, we know there’s state law,” Wilson said. “We don’t have to be in a league. We’re compliant as far as a school. We’re accredited. All of our students are eligible athletes.”

Fernandes spoke to Turner on the phone, who said the issue has been resolved. But according to Wilson‚ the games are still canceled and his athletes’ potential scholarships are still at risk.

“Nobody has contacted me about this resolution,” Wilson said.

Wilson believes the issue actually stems from his students kneeling during the national anthem back in 2016. Turner denied that claim.

The students hope they can salvage their season and possibly get the Scholarships they believe they deserve.

“All I want to do right now is make it to college and play basketball for my mom, because she just recently had a stroke,” one player said.

So far, they missed their first game, which they were supposed to play this Saturday. The game isn’t considered a forfeit but a cancellation. Another game was scheduled for Tuesday and another for Wednesday.

The coaches are trying to get the games back on schedule.

