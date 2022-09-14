Metro high school volleyball Roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 13 – InForum

West Fargo 3, Fargo North 0

FARGO — West Fargo handed Fargo North its first loss this season, as the Packers swept the Spartans 25-15, 25-13, 25-20 on Tuesday in Eastern Dakota Conference volleyball.

Alivia Peterson led West Fargo with 10 kills and hit .455, with no errors in 22 attacks. She also had 12 digs and a Solo block. Ellee McIntosh and Riley Guscette both had eight kills and Alli Halvorson and Grace Wehri both had seven kills. In all, the Packers had 40 kills and just three hitting errors in 117 attacks, hitting .316 as a team.

Packers setter Olivia Soine had 37 assists and served two aces, and Raina Chwialkowski had 22 digs and served three aces.

Reagan Carlson and Audrey Rydell each finished with six kills to lead North. Haidyn Tollefson tacked on five kills. Evy Berg anchored the defense with 20 digs and Tollefson had 1.5 blocks. Betsy Schiltz dished out 19 assists and one ace, while Grace Holm and Berg each added an ace.

West Fargo improved to 7-5 overall and 4-1 in the EDC. North dropped to 11-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

Fargo Davies 3, Fargo Shanley 0

FARGO — Fargo Davies notched a 25-19, 25-22, 25-12 sweep over Fargo Shanley in EDC action.

Cayla Sailer had nine kills and three aces to lead the Eagles. Kenzie Sauvageau had six kills and two aces, while Haley Horner finished with five kills and 21 assists. Leah Laqua recorded five kills, 3.5 blocks and two aces. Emma Lalic had a team-high 12 digs.

Davies rose to 7-4 overall and 4-1 in the EDC. Shanley dropped to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

WF Sheyenne 3, Devils Lake 0

WEST FARGO — West Fargo Sheyenne made quick work of Devils Lake, winning 25-5, 25-10, 25-14 in an EDC match.

Sheyenne had 10 players with kills, led by Alexa Killoran with eight. Kailee Waasdorp had six kills and Izzy Albrecht and Reagan Bogenreif both finished with five kills.

Setter Brook Johnson had 22 assists, served three aces and had six digs. Kennedy Kolter had 11 assists and Bella Dettman tallied seven. Mia Engel had 10 digs, and Waasdorp and Bogenreif both had seven.

Sheyenne improved to 12-0 overall and 6-0 in the EDC. Devils Lake fell to 1-10 overall and 0-5 in the EDC.

Fargo South 3, Valley City 0

FARGO — Emma Dalby had 21 kills and served two aces to lead Fargo South to a 25-18, 25-16, 25-14 win over Valley City in an EDC matchup.

South’s Gen Gard had 10 kills, served a pair of aces and had six digs. Setter Maddie Jackson finished with 40 assists and Amelia Hawley had 13 digs.

South improved to 8-4 overall and 3-2 in the EDC. Valley City fell to 3-9 overall and 2-3 in the EDC.

GF Red River 3, WF Horace 1

HORACE, ND — Grand Forks Red River downed West Fargo Horace in four sets, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22 in EDC play.

Kelby Christofferson and Shaylie Bovkoon each recorded 10 kills to lead Horace. Gabbi Sturlaugson added nine kills. Christofferson had a team-high 13 digs to complete the double-double. Alyssa Sommerfeld tacked on 13 digs and Piper Spiekermeier served three aces. Jaiden Haile and Ella Livingston each had three blocks and Sydney Schweyen dished out 28 assists.

Red River improved to 6-6 overall and 1-5 in the EDC. Horace fell to 3-8 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Bemidji defeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 25-15, 25-16, 25-8.

Bemidji improved to 3-1 overall, while DGF fell to 2-7.