Metro Detroit’s fall arts season kicks into high gear this weekend

Fall arts season is in full swing in metro Detroit and beyond, and that means weekends packed to the rafters with great visual and performing arts offerings. Here are eight to keep an eye on this weekend.

A Stephen King classic performed live

In 1990, William Goldman adapted Stephen King’s novel “Misery” into an Academy Award-winning hit film. He later adapted that screenplay for the stage with a 2015 Broadway run. Ferndale’s Ringwald Theatre, located in Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center (290 W. Nine Mile Road) is presenting Goldman’s adaptation just in time for Halloween. It’s directed by Brandy Joe Plambeck and stars Suzan M. Jacokes as the infamously psychotic Annie Wilkes and Joe Bailey as imprisoned author Paul Sheldon.

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm ($25), Sundays at 3 pm ($25), Mondays at 8 pm ($15). Through Oct. 31. Tickets available at TheRingwald.com.

A jazz master in Ann Arbor

Metro Detroit’s fall arts season kicks into high gear this weekend

The Indomitable Kurt Elling, one of the Greatest vocalists in modern jazz, Returns to Ann Arbor’s swanky Blue Llama Jazz Club (314 S. Main St.) on Friday and Saturday to promote his recent, Grammy-nominated album “SuperBlue.” Two set options each night offer a multi-course tasting menu by the Llama’s chef at $125 per person. It may sound pricey, but it’s an incredible experience with world-class food and entertainment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button