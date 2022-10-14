Metro Conference volleyball tournament schedule

The four-day Metro Conference volleyball tournament will begin Monday at five sites.

Those host sites will be the top seeds — Papillion-La Vista South, Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Westside, Gretna and Millard West. The defending-champion Titans are the overall No. 1 seed in the 20-team event.

Papio South will host the semifinals Wednesday and the final Thursday.

The schedule

Monday (pool play, best of 3)

Pool A, at Papillion-La Vista South: No. 1 seed Papio South vs. No. 20 Omaha at Buena Vista, 4 p.m.; Well. 10 Millard South vs. No. 11 Bellevue East, 5; (matches to follow), Papio South vs. Bellevue East; Millard South vs. Buena Vista; Papio South vs. Millard South; Bellevue East vs. Buena Vista.

Pool B, at Papillion-La Vista: No. 2 Papio vs. No. 19 Omaha South, 5 p.m.; Well. 9 Omaha Burke vs. No. 12 Bellevue West, 6; (matches to follow), Papio vs. Bellevue West; Burke vs. South; Papio vs. Burke; Bellevue West vs. South.

Pool C, at Omaha Westside: No. 3 Omaha Westside vs. No. 18 Omaha North, 3 p.m.; Well. 8 Millard North vs. No. 13 Omaha Central, 4; (matches to follow), Westside vs. Central; Millard North vs. North; Westside vs. Millard North; Central vs. North.

Pool D, at Gretna: No. 4 Gretna vs. No. 17 Omaha Benson, 4 p.m.; Well. 7 Elkhorn South vs. No. 14 Omaha Northwest, 5; (matches to follow), Gretna vs. Northwest, Elkhorn South vs. Benson, Gretna vs. Elkhorn South, Northwest vs. Benson.

Pool E, at Millard West: No. 5 Millard West vs. No. 16 Omaha Bryan, 4 p.m.; Well. 6 Omaha Marian vs. No. 15 Omaha Westview, 5; (matches to follow), Millard West vs. Westview, Marian vs. Bryan, Millard West vs. Marian, Westview vs. Bryan.

Pool E Winner at Pool D winner, 6 pm

Wednesday (best of 5 semifinals)

At Papillion-La Vista South: Pool A Winner vs. Pool D/E winner, 5:30 p.m.; Pool B Winner vs. Pool C winner, 7.

Thursday (best of 5 final)